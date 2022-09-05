SA's future rugby stars scouted at first ever Cape Flats 7s event
- Schools from across the Cape Flats played more than 50 games over two days.
- A select Cape Flats 7s team of the best players was chosen from the event to play in other 7s tournaments.
The first ever Cape Flats 7s rugby tournament kicked off this weekend.
Athlone Stadium played host to the inaugural event, featuring schools from Mitchells Plain, Manenberg, Khayelitsha, Bellville, Elsies River and Bluedowns.
Youth grassroots teams from Kenilworth, Langa, Mitchells Plain and Green Point also took part.
The tournament was endorsed by the Western Province Schools Rugby, and is a collaborative effort between the SABC and the the City of Cape Town.
The city's deputy mayor, Alderman Eddie Andrews, said the tournament was about creating a space for children who had not previously received opportunities:
[It's] to provide them with a platform to participate in sports and to be seen, so that we can develop more Springboks coming from the Cape Flats.Alderman Eddie Andrews, Deputy Mayor - CoCT
This is also an opportunity for us to provide a healthy alternative to the social ills that many young people find themselves in. The saying is 'a child in sports is a child out of court'.Alderman Eddie Andrews, Deputy Mayor - CoCT
The young sports stars played over 50 games over two days and were handed new kits and specialist 7s rugby training after the tournament.
A select Cape Flats 7s team of the best players was chosen from the event to play in other 7s tournaments.
RELATED: Youth in Mitchells Plain will get to unleash creativity at new art centre
More from Local
'Nobody goes to work to lose a patient' says expert on surgeon's murder charge
A Richards Bay surgeon has appeared in court on a charge of murder for the death of a patient in 2019.Read More
'Politicians' use of State funds for personal ligitation, criminal'
One of the country's most insidious forms of normalised systemic corruption by government officials is the usage of state funds to fight their personal legal battles.Read More
Rapes by cops, deaths in custody: IPID report paints WC SAPS as a 'disgrace'
The annual Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) report shows 662 cases were referred for investigation in the WC.Read More
Connie Chiume: Telling SA stories kept me consistent for 45 years
Chuime was recognised with the Lifetime Achievement award at the 13th Annual 2022 South Africa Film and Television Awards in Sun City.Read More
Your guide to the best Safta-winning local content to stream
'Tali’s Baby Diary', 'Reyka', 'I Am All Girls' and 'Glasshouse' were among the winners at the SAFTAs this weekend.Read More
WC drug bust results in confiscation of dagga worth over R1 million
A 33-year-old suspect, arrested in George, is due in court today (Monday) to face charges of cultivating and dealing in drugs.Read More
City of Cape Town under fire for paying legal costs of fraud-accused councillor
Good party MP Brett Herron accuses the DA-led City of Cape Town of hypocrisy for paying to defend a fraud-accused councillor.Read More
NPO raised millions to help township businesses affected by the July unrest
Afrika Tikkun is a non-profit organisation (NPO) focusing on the development and empowerment of youth in township communities.Read More
Saldanha Bay municipality leaders fear for their lives after councillor shot
Councillors in Saldanha Bay are currently living in fear after one of their own was targeted.Read More