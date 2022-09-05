SA's future rugby stars scouted at first ever Cape Flats 7s event





The first ever Cape Flats 7s rugby tournament kicked off this weekend.

Athlone Stadium played host to the inaugural event, featuring schools from Mitchells Plain, Manenberg, Khayelitsha, Bellville, Elsies River and Bluedowns.

Youth grassroots teams from Kenilworth, Langa, Mitchells Plain and Green Point also took part.

The tournament was endorsed by the Western Province Schools Rugby, and is a collaborative effort between the SABC and the the City of Cape Town.

The city's deputy mayor, Alderman Eddie Andrews, said the tournament was about creating a space for children who had not previously received opportunities:

[It's] to provide them with a platform to participate in sports and to be seen, so that we can develop more Springboks coming from the Cape Flats. Alderman Eddie Andrews, Deputy Mayor - CoCT

This is also an opportunity for us to provide a healthy alternative to the social ills that many young people find themselves in. The saying is 'a child in sports is a child out of court'. Alderman Eddie Andrews, Deputy Mayor - CoCT

The young sports stars played over 50 games over two days and were handed new kits and specialist 7s rugby training after the tournament.

A select Cape Flats 7s team of the best players was chosen from the event to play in other 7s tournaments.

