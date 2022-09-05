A celebration of local authors: A look back at this weekend's Open Book Festival





- The festival played host to 40 literary events featuring 80 authors.

- Due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the event had not been held face-to-face for two years.

- Participating authors included Professor Pumla Dineo Gqola, Onke Mazibuko, Chase Rhys and CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne Makwala King.

"We are very happy with the number of people who attended #OBF2022 & although we're still crunching the numbers, the return of Open Book has been a success!"

So tweeted the organisers of the Open Book Festival 2022 on Sunday evening following the return of the hugely popular literary event.

Forced to shelve the festival for two years due to COVID, the organisers spoke last month of their delight at being able to return this year, to their "old" home the former Fugard Theatre, now the Homecoming Centre.

Over three days, 80 local authors took part in 40 events engaging and debating with audiences on a range of topics and embarking on brave and important conversations.

People were clearly yearning for the chance to engage & interact with one another and to do so in person. Mervyn Sloman, Festival Director - Open Book Festival

Historically, Open Book has featured a mix of local and international authors - previous events have featured the likes of New Yorker Nicole Dennis Benn, San Francisco's Adam Smyer and Canadian writer David Chariandy.

But this year, it was local authors who took centre stage.

Alan Paton award winner, Professor Pumla Dineo Gqola, Onke Mazibuko, Fred Khumalo, Chase Rhys and CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne Makwala King were among the local writers who featured on this year's lineup.

CapeTalk host and author Sara-Jayne Makwala King signs a copy of her latest book Mad Bad Love at Open Book Festival 2022

Being able to witness @OpenBookFest up close this past weekend has been such an honour!



It’s reignited my passion for writing, reminding me of the many stories I once wrote & the hours I often spent reading, feeding my curious soul. #OBF2022 pic.twitter.com/3jDTodXPfj — Juanita Abrahams (@juan_abrahams) September 4, 2022

Thank you Mervyn Sloman & Frankie Murray & your incredible team, unsung heroes each one of them, for curating such a satisfying & rewarding #OBF2022

My endless gratitude to every writer & publisher. Wonderful to encounter familiar fellow readers & meet new friends.

Open📚 Open ❤ pic.twitter.com/fpC1Vb3rGX — Tracey Saunders (@_traceykim_) September 4, 2022

Always so proud of you @BlckPorcelain! Couldn’t think of a better way to spend my Friday night than at Conversation with Mohale at @OpenBookFest featuring the brilliant @feminist_rogue, @yomotoso and Sihle-isipho Nontshokweni #OBF2022 pic.twitter.com/zxP56zTElR — Sibongile Mafu (@sboshmafu) September 3, 2022

a panel of FIRE 🔥: Women in Media, at the #OpenBookFestival.



What a great way to spend a Saturday. ❤️‍🔥

I stand in awe of each of you ladies. 🙏🏾🥹 pic.twitter.com/CsHJGfzkYN — Refilwe Moloto (@RefilWest) September 3, 2022

