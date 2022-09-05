Liz Truss expected to be named UK's new prime minister
Africa Melane speaks to politics professor at the University of York, Dr Remi Adekoyato, about who is set to be the new United Kingdom (UK) prime minister.
Thereafter they will be making their way to Balmoral following the resignation of Boris Johnson to ask Queen Elizabeth II to form a government in her name.
Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs of the UK, Liz Truss, is expected to be the named prime minister.
Adekoya says that Truss has a tough road ahead where she will need to address the cost of living crisis in the UK, particularly with energy bills expected to double in October.
It is expected that Truss will also focus on strengthening the UK's foreign ties as the global economic crisis continues to loom over the world.
We are going to see developments in that direction and all sorts of diplomatic activity and all sorts of attemtps to increase economic cooperation between economies in order to for everybody to benefit and try and get out of this crisis.Dr. Remi Adekoya, politics professor - University of York
This article first appeared on 702 : Liz Truss expected to be named UK's new prime minister
