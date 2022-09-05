Saldanha Bay municipality leaders fear for their lives after councillor shot





Refilwe Moloto chatted with Zandile Komani-Nkohla, African National Congress (ANC) chief whip at the Saldanha Bay Municipality, about an attack on a local councillor in the West Coast town.

Arthur Gqeba was shot eight times on Thursday, 1 September.

Gqeba had previously been placed in protection after threats were made against his life.

According to Zandile Komani-Nkohla, ANC chief whip in the local municipality, Arthur Gqeba was not the first person to be targeted in what's believed to be politically motivated attacks.

She says there was widespread violence before last year's local government elections, but that it had died down this year.

We just assumed it was election fever... until recently. One of the community leaders was shot dead in front of his house. A lady was also shot in her house until she succumbed to her injuries. Zandile Komani-Nkohla, ANC Chief Whip - Saldanha Bay Municipality

Komani-Nkohla says she doesn't believe it's ANC-on-ANC violence, as the two people who were killed were not ANC members.

I still did not know the motive... I wouldn't say, for now, it's ANC against ANC. I'm assuming it's just attacks against community leaders. Zandile Komani-Nkohla, ANC Chief Whip - Saldanha Bay Municipality

Councillors are currently living in fear and say there's very little protection being offered by the state.

Last year, we were all attacked. They burned my car and it happened right in front of my mother's house. it's traumatic. As I'm speaking to you, we all, as councillors, are worried. We're all tired of overthinking who could be next? What could happen next? It's draining. Zandile Komani-Nkohla, ANC Chief Whip - Saldanha Bay Municipality