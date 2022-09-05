NPO raised millions to help township businesses affected by the July unrest





Refilwe Moloto speaks to the head of delivery for the RTE campaign at the Afrikan Tikkun, Liesel Eksteen, on raising millions to help restart township businesses affected by the July 2021 unrest.

During the July 2021 unrest, the NPO felt devastated by the impact that it had on community-based organisations in these areas.

Thereafter, Afrika Tikkun began a campaign looking at 10 small businesses surrounding its four national centres, raising R1 million.

They didn't stop there, however, with the NPO raising R100 million to assist affected businesses by the end of 2021.

[We put a team together] of about 10 unemployed people in the community [who then went out] finding township businesses who were affected and finding ways that we could, then, assist those businesses to rebuild. Liesel Eksteen, head of delivery for the RTE campaign - Afrikan Tikkun

