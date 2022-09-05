City of Cape Town under fire for paying legal costs of fraud-accused councillor





Refilwe Moloto spoke to Brett Herron, Good Party MP, about the City of Cape Town defending paying the legal fees of a DA councillor accused of defrauding the metro.

Nora Grose is accused of defrauding the city of R170,000.

Grose is out on R10,000 bail after being charged with fraud and money laundering.

FILE: DA councillor Nora Grose. Picture: Hawks

As the City of Cape Town continues to defend its decision to foot the legal bill of DA councillor, Nora Grose, the Good party says it's an absurdity.

Grose is accused of defrauding the city of money during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Hawks, she misappropriated around R170,000 meant for COVID-19 relief.

It's the most bizarre of circumstances. It's wrong on every front. In the simplest terms, it's like an employee being accused and prosecuted for defrauding you, then you say, well, I will pay for their defence because they did it while they were on duty. Brett Herron, MP - Good

Herron accuses the DA of hypocrisy after it took the Presidency to court to challenge it continuing to the pay the legal defence of former President Jacob Zuma.

They won the case, so they actually set the precedent for South Africa that there is no public interest in the taxpayers paying the legal defence costs of someone accused of corruption and fraud just because they happen to be a public office bearer. Brett Herron, MP - Good

Herron says the city has breached its fiduciary responsibilities.

Their obligation is to protect the public funds and now they've created a conflict of interest in that they are meant to be protecting those funds, and assisting the NPA and the Hawks in the process, but they're paying to defend her. How do you do both? Brett Herron, MP - Good

While the city won't confirm exactly how much it has forked out on Grose's legal Fees, Herron says it's close to half a million rand.