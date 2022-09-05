WC drug bust results in confiscation of dagga worth over R1 million





- Police were acting on a tip-off they received back in June

- Narcotics officers confiscated 38 dagga trees, numerous parcels of dried dagga, and cultivating equipment

A three-month-long operation by cops in the Western Cape has resulted in a drugs bust worth a massive R1.1 million.

The swoop began back in June when officers received a tip-off regarding illegal activities at a house in George.

On Friday, Western Cape narcotics officers, alongside Garden Route District Intelligence and George Crime Prevention Unit carried out a search of premises at Stemmet Street.

There they discovered an indoor dagga cultivation lab where high-quality dagga was being cultivated.

Thirty-eight dagga trees, numerous parcels of dried dagga, and cultivating equipment were confiscated and a 33-year-old man was arrested.

He's due in court today (Monday) to face charges of cultivating and dealing in drugs.

RELATED:Melinda Ferguson on how 'magic mushrooms' help her healing journey