'Politicians' use of State funds for personal ligitation, criminal'
Refilwe Moloto speaks to the chair of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at the University of the Witwatersrand, Professor Alex Van den Heever, about who is responsible for the legal costs accrued from public official’s court cases.
Though it has become somewhat the norm for politicians to place the burden of their personal woes onto the general public, this is a clear abuse of taxpayers' money, said Van den Heever.
In order for a state official's legal battle to be eligible to use state funds, the battle would need to be with the position and not the individual.
As such, officials should be responsible for paying their legal expenses out of their own pockets and not from the State's coffers - which often does not seem to be the case.
If you have access to state funds to fight, essentially, against challenges to your personal integrity, then, essentially, they have access to unlimited funds... People just use State funds as if its an unending source of money for their legal battles to protect them.Prof Alex Van den Heever, chair of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies - Wits
Van den Heever said that the misappropriation of State funds for personal battles is in direct contravention of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) - effectively making it not only a blatant display of corruption but a criminal offence.
Anybody who operates in defiance of the Public Finance Management Act basically involves a criminal offence... Whoever is authorising these payments, actually, needs to go to jail... There's no way you can authorise legally, legitimately within the State to spend money on a private individual in this way.Prof Alex Van den Heever, chair of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies - Wits
Scroll up for the full interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_93314736_close-up-of-gavel-and-banknote-in-courtroom.html
More from Local
'Nobody goes to work to lose a patient' says expert on surgeon's murder charge
A Richards Bay surgeon has appeared in court on a charge of murder for the death of a patient in 2019.Read More
Rapes by cops, deaths in custody: IPID report paints WC SAPS as a 'disgrace'
The annual Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) report shows 662 cases were referred for investigation in the WC.Read More
Connie Chiume: Telling SA stories kept me consistent for 45 years
Chuime was recognised with the Lifetime Achievement award at the 13th Annual 2022 South Africa Film and Television Awards in Sun City.Read More
Your guide to the best Safta-winning local content to stream
'Tali’s Baby Diary', 'Reyka', 'I Am All Girls' and 'Glasshouse' were among the winners at the SAFTAs this weekend.Read More
WC drug bust results in confiscation of dagga worth over R1 million
A 33-year-old suspect, arrested in George, is due in court today (Monday) to face charges of cultivating and dealing in drugs.Read More
City of Cape Town under fire for paying legal costs of fraud-accused councillor
Good party MP Brett Herron accuses the DA-led City of Cape Town of hypocrisy for paying to defend a fraud-accused councillor.Read More
NPO raised millions to help township businesses affected by the July unrest
Afrika Tikkun is a non-profit organisation (NPO) focusing on the development and empowerment of youth in township communities.Read More
Saldanha Bay municipality leaders fear for their lives after councillor shot
Councillors in Saldanha Bay are currently living in fear after one of their own was targeted.Read More
SA's future rugby stars scouted at first ever Cape Flats 7s event
The event kicked off on Saturday with schools and grassroots community teams competing to be the event’s first ever champions.Read More