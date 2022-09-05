'Politicians' use of State funds for personal ligitation, criminal'





Refilwe Moloto speaks to the chair of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at the University of the Witwatersrand, Professor Alex Van den Heever, about who is responsible for the legal costs accrued from public official’s court cases.

Though it has become somewhat the norm for politicians to place the burden of their personal woes onto the general public, this is a clear abuse of taxpayers' money, said Van den Heever.

In order for a state official's legal battle to be eligible to use state funds, the battle would need to be with the position and not the individual.

As such, officials should be responsible for paying their legal expenses out of their own pockets and not from the State's coffers - which often does not seem to be the case.

If you have access to state funds to fight, essentially, against challenges to your personal integrity, then, essentially, they have access to unlimited funds... People just use State funds as if its an unending source of money for their legal battles to protect them. Prof Alex Van den Heever, chair of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies - Wits

Van den Heever said that the misappropriation of State funds for personal battles is in direct contravention of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) - effectively making it not only a blatant display of corruption but a criminal offence.

Anybody who operates in defiance of the Public Finance Management Act basically involves a criminal offence... Whoever is authorising these payments, actually, needs to go to jail... There's no way you can authorise legally, legitimately within the State to spend money on a private individual in this way. Prof Alex Van den Heever, chair of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies - Wits

