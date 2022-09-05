'That was an excellent try': Pride as family celebrates Canan Moodie's Bok debut





Lester Kiewit spoke to Chantel Moodie, mother of Springbok Canan Moodie, following his highly successful debut for the Springboks.

Canan Moodie is the second-youngest Springbok ever.

Moodie scored a memorable try as the Springboks beat the Wallabies in Australia for the first time in 9 years.

Canan Moodie with Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber and captain Siya Kolisi. Picture: @Springboks / Twitter

The video depicting the joy and celebration inside the Moodie household in Paarl went viral this weekend.

At 19, Moodie became just the second-youngest Springbok and his family is extremely proud of him.

Wow, it was mixed emotions, it was pride... me and his dad were standing next to each other and we were crying. I don't know much about rugby but that try was excellent. Chantel Moodie, Canan Moodie's Mother

Following his phenomenal try on his debut on Saturday, he immediately called his parents. Moodie's mother, Chantell remembers her son's joy as the phone was passed around so everyone in the house could congratulate him.