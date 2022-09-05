Your guide to the best Safta-winning local content to stream





It was a celebration of local talent this weekend as actors, directors, screenwriters and producers across Mzansi were awarded for their contribution to film and TV at the 16th annual South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas).

Here's our guide to South Africa's award-winning movies and shows available for you to watch across the leading streaming plaforms:

M-Net’s crime drama _Reyka _won four Saftas: Best Actress (Kim Engelbrecht), directors (Catharine Cooke and Zee Ntuli), scriptwriting (Rohan Dickson), and cinematography (Tom Marais).

The gripping crime thriller, also starring 947's Thando Thabete is available to watch via Showmax.

Sticking with drama, the 2021 South African mystery thrillerI Am All Girls, in which a special crimes investigator forms an unlikely bond with a serial killer to bring down a global child sex trafficking syndicate, scooped big at the awards.

The movie took home Best Film and Best Actress in a Feature Film and Best Supporting Actress for stars Hlubi Mboya-Arnold and Nomvelo Makhanya.

Meanwhile, on the comedy front, Suzelle DIY creator Julia Anastasopoulos bagged the Best Actress in a TV Comedy gong for Tali’s Baby Diary, in which an unexpected pregnancy forces Tali into a desperate pivot from Insta-influencer to wholesome momfluencer.

Kate Normington won Supporting Actress playing Tali's mother, Michelle. The series also won awards for directing and editing.

And here's some more good news; Showmax is currently in production on Tali’s Joburg Diary, coming to our screens in November.

Image Credit: Coco Van Oppens

And there were further accolades for the already award-winning, locally produced short #WeAreDyingHere, starring Siphokazi Jonas and produced by Siya and Rachel Kolisi.

The film, focusing on gender-based violence, took home Best Short Film. It also debuts on Showmax today (Monday).

Congratulations to ALL the SAFTA's winners!

