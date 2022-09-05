Your guide to the best Safta-winning local content to stream
It was a celebration of local talent this weekend as actors, directors, screenwriters and producers across Mzansi were awarded for their contribution to film and TV at the 16th annual South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas).
Here's our guide to South Africa's award-winning movies and shows available for you to watch across the leading streaming plaforms:
M-Net’s crime drama _Reyka _won four Saftas: Best Actress (Kim Engelbrecht), directors (Catharine Cooke and Zee Ntuli), scriptwriting (Rohan Dickson), and cinematography (Tom Marais).
The gripping crime thriller, also starring 947's Thando Thabete is available to watch via Showmax.
RELATED:Actress Kim Engelbrecht opens up about her role in chilling M-Net series Reyka
Sticking with drama, the 2021 South African mystery thrillerI Am All Girls, in which a special crimes investigator forms an unlikely bond with a serial killer to bring down a global child sex trafficking syndicate, scooped big at the awards.
The movie took home Best Film and Best Actress in a Feature Film and Best Supporting Actress for stars Hlubi Mboya-Arnold and Nomvelo Makhanya.
Meanwhile, on the comedy front, Suzelle DIY creator Julia Anastasopoulos bagged the Best Actress in a TV Comedy gong for Tali’s Baby Diary, in which an unexpected pregnancy forces Tali into a desperate pivot from Insta-influencer to wholesome momfluencer.
Kate Normington won Supporting Actress playing Tali's mother, Michelle. The series also won awards for directing and editing.
And here's some more good news; Showmax is currently in production on Tali’s Joburg Diary, coming to our screens in November.
RELATED: We handled it with utmost care - Hlubi Mboya talks Netflix film 'I Am All Girls'
And there were further accolades for the already award-winning, locally produced short #WeAreDyingHere, starring Siphokazi Jonas and produced by Siya and Rachel Kolisi.
The film, focusing on gender-based violence, took home Best Short Film. It also debuts on Showmax today (Monday).
Congratulations to ALL the SAFTA's winners!
RELATED:Rachel Kolisi and Siphokazi Jonas discuss their powerful film We Are Dying Here
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_148542247_multimedia-streaming-concept-hand-holding-remote-control-tv-screen-with-lot-of-pictures-vod-content-.html?vti=oa6o7or5h7uh1pbhlt-1-1
More from Local
'Nobody goes to work to lose a patient' says expert on surgeon's murder charge
A Richards Bay surgeon has appeared in court on a charge of murder for the death of a patient in 2019.Read More
'Politicians' use of State funds for personal ligitation, criminal'
One of the country's most insidious forms of normalised systemic corruption by government officials is the usage of state funds to fight their personal legal battles.Read More
Rapes by cops, deaths in custody: IPID report paints WC SAPS as a 'disgrace'
The annual Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) report shows 662 cases were referred for investigation in the WC.Read More
Connie Chiume: Telling SA stories kept me consistent for 45 years
Chuime was recognised with the Lifetime Achievement award at the 13th Annual 2022 South Africa Film and Television Awards in Sun City.Read More
WC drug bust results in confiscation of dagga worth over R1 million
A 33-year-old suspect, arrested in George, is due in court today (Monday) to face charges of cultivating and dealing in drugs.Read More
City of Cape Town under fire for paying legal costs of fraud-accused councillor
Good party MP Brett Herron accuses the DA-led City of Cape Town of hypocrisy for paying to defend a fraud-accused councillor.Read More
NPO raised millions to help township businesses affected by the July unrest
Afrika Tikkun is a non-profit organisation (NPO) focusing on the development and empowerment of youth in township communities.Read More
Saldanha Bay municipality leaders fear for their lives after councillor shot
Councillors in Saldanha Bay are currently living in fear after one of their own was targeted.Read More
SA's future rugby stars scouted at first ever Cape Flats 7s event
The event kicked off on Saturday with schools and grassroots community teams competing to be the event’s first ever champions.Read More
More from Entertainment
Connie Chiume: Telling SA stories kept me consistent for 45 years
Chuime was recognised with the Lifetime Achievement award at the 13th Annual 2022 South Africa Film and Television Awards in Sun City.Read More
Music found me: Nomfusi
Two-time SAMA nominee, Nomfusi says music makes her feel seen and heard.Read More
[WATCH] Showmax drops trailer for 'Steinheist' documentary series
Showmax's three-part documentary series about the biggest corporate scam in South African history premieres in September.Read More
'I am blessed' - Caleb Payne on his Youth Oscar nomination in Hollywood
Payne could become the first South African in history to win a Youth Oscar award at a ceremony to be held October in Los Angeles.Read More
Stellenbosch's Caleb Payne, 11, up for 'Youth Oscar' award in LA
The young local actor is nominated for Young Artist Academy award for his role in independently produced local film Good Life.Read More
'Sudden illness' claims life of South African actor Charlbi Dean, 32
The Cape Town-born star has been described as a 'true star-in-the-making' by Peter Bradshaw of The Guardian.Read More
Actor Tiaan Slabbert spins his 80s and 90s tunes on CapeTalk
Every Sunday at 10am we hand over control of our playlist to one well-loved personality with their selection of 80s and 90s hits.Read More
Barbs Wire: Facebook algorithm carnage and Monaco's Ferrari crash
The bug happened on Wednesday, 24 August 2022, and it has taken the social media giant three hours to fix it.Read More
Miss England finalist wows judges with makeup-free appearance
20-year-old Melisa Raouf relied on her natural beauty when she appeared at the Miss England semi-finals in London this week.Read More