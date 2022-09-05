Connie Chiume: Telling SA stories kept me consistent for 45 years
Bongani Bingwa spoke to veteran and legendary actor, Connie Chiume, about her lifetime achievement award and 45 years in the industry.
South African veteran actor and filmmaker - Connie Chiume - has for 45 years had a tight grip on her consistency and devotion in her career while stealing the hearts of South Africans.
She has featured on soapies including Zone 14, Rhythm City, and Mazinyo Dot Q.
The legend is currently playing the role of Mam Sonto Molefe on Mzansi Magic's hit drama,Gomora.
Telling South African stories kept me consistent, kept me afloat, and kept me alive up to now.Connie Chuime, actor and filmmaker
It is so humble, and I also looked back to question how I managed to make it in the past 45 years. They were joyful times, sad times, hard times, exciting times but I am still standing.Connie Chuime, actor and filmmaker
The 70-year-old is well-known on the international stage including on the much spoken about Black Panther as well as Black is King.
Chiume also called on creatives and producers to open up the industry to young and emerging actors.
Fortunately, the new talent has studied drama at universities as compared to us, it is good for us to listen to new ideas, how they do things and I always try to emerge with the new talent and that is what kept me consistent.Connie Chuime, actor and filmmaker
Chiume joins a list of female thespians who've bagged the Lifetime Achievement award including Thoko Ntshinga, Lydia Mokgakolodi and Thembi Mtshali-Jones.
Listen to the full interview above.
This article first appeared on 702 : Connie Chiume: Telling SA stories kept me consistent for 45 years
