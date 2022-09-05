Cool and calm: Cash-in-transit van hero Leo Prinsloo turns into TV ad star





A YouTube screengrab of Leo Prinsloo (left) and Lloyd Mtombeni (right) taking evasive action after their cash-in-transit vehicle was attacked during an attempted heist in Pretoria. Picture: YouTube

We all surely remember the dramatic video of cash-in-transit van driver Leo Prinsloo and his colleague, Lloyd Mtombeni, who remained cool and calm under fire during an attempted cash-in-transit heist on the armoured van.

The pair were heralded for their efforts in fending off the heist and for the elite professional conduct during the harrowing affair.

Since then, Prinsloo has made good use of his brush with fame to call out how South African security companies had failed their employees, by not properly equipping their officers and exploiting their desperation to earn a living in order to turn a profit.

Fast forward 15 months or so and Prinsloo is now starring in a very, very South African advert for courier company The Courier Guy. In the ad, new drivers can be seen getting their training from Prinsloo, who schools them in how to handle barking dogs, the appropriate way to hand over a waybill and of course, what a "PK" is.

So the only condition was that my lines needed to be very short because I'm not a guy for TV and I don't rehearse that much or that well. Leo Prinsloo, security expert

Check out the whole ad below:

