Rapes by cops, deaths in custody: IPID report paints WC SAPS as a 'disgrace'
- Cases being investigated include, 11 deaths as a result of police action, 7 deaths in police custody and 9 alleged rapes by police officers.
- 366 of the 662 cases reported dealt with allegations of assault.
A disgrace and an indictment on SAPS.
That's how Western Cape MEC of Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen, has described the results of the annual Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) report.
The report, for the 2021/22 financial year, shows that in the Western Cape, between April 2021 to March 2022, 662 cases were referred to IPID.
Of that number, the majority, 447 (67.5%), required no further action, however, the remaining cases involved allegations of rape, death as a result of police action and death in police custody.
The Western Cape's MEC of Police Oversight and Community Safety Reagen Allen says those officers against whom allegations have proven to be accurate, have no place in the SAPS.
It’s a complete travesty that the very service that should be protecting all of us while upholding the law have allegedly made themselves guilty of committing crimes.Reagen Allen, MEC of Police Oversight and Community Safety - Western Cape Government
This is part of the reason why many residents have lost faith and trust in SAPS, as some members are seen to operate like criminals.Reagen Allen, MEC of Police Oversight and Community Safety - Western Cape Government
The report reveals nine allegations of rape against police officers working in the Western Cape at stations in Oudtshoorn, Vredenburg, Mitchells Plain, Malmesbury, Wynberg, Nyanga, Mfuleni, Riebeeck West and Brackenfell.
"Our residents should not be fearful of SAPS, and therefore it’s critical that we have a vibrant and committed SAPS that functions within the confines of the law,” concluded the MEC.
RELATED: Ipid files fresh evidence against top cop, Phalane
Source : @SAPoliceService/Twitter
