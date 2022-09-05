Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 21:00
Should SA ban scrap metal exports to curb cable theft?

5 September 2022 2:25 PM
by Kabous le Roux
A ban would probably not do much to curb cable theft as it may contravene international trade regulations.

Lester Kiewit spoke to Donald Mackay, an advisor to the Metal Recyclers Association.

  • South Africa exports only about 15% of collected scrap metal while there is more than enough demand locally for stolen metal

  • There is no evidence that banning the export of scrap metal will curb metal theft

  • A legal challenge is to be expected should the ban be instituted

© citadelle/123rf.com
© citadelle/123rf.com

Comments are now closed on the proposal by the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition for a six-month ban on the export of scrap metal.

The ban seeks to curb rampant cable theft and vandalism of critical infrastructure, estimated to annually cost the economy R187 billion.

The steel industry supports the ban, but metal recyclers are alarmed at the idea of a flat-out ban, arguing it would cause more harm than good.

Only 15% of collected scrap metal is exported, mainly to Europe, China and India.

There is a law enforcement problem… but there are also rules which make it much easier to move stolen material, for example, the ability to sell scrap metal for cash… the ability to melt down copper scrap… these are much bigger problems…

Donald Mackay, advisor - Metal Recyclers Association

This is a huge overreach… products not related to scrap have found their way into the proposal… Assuming it went ahead… a legal challenge is a possibility… Why does the minister believe that banning exports would curb theft? There is no evidence put forward…

Donald Mackay, advisor - Metal Recyclers Association

Kiewit interviewed Mackay – scroll up to listen.




Share this:
Read More

Share this:
Read More

