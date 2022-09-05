Gwijo Squad unites diverse rugby supporters in song





Pippa Hudson spoke to Chulumanco Macwingane, chairperson of Gwijo Squad.

Macwingane said the movement was inspired by his first encounter with rugby when he was in boarding school in 1994.

In 1995, South Africa's national rugby team, the Springboks, won the Rugby World Cup and united a country that was divided.

That moment has since cemented his love for rugby.

The following year [1995] the Springboks won the world cup, very early on I was about 11 or 12. We fell in love with everything that the Springboks group represented. Chulumanco Macwingane, Gwijo Squad chairperson

FILE: The Gwijo squad singing and dancing on the stands of a rugby game. Picture: Gwijo Squad/Facebook.

Now 27 years on, the spirit of unity continues through this squad. The groups attends multiple games throughout the year, and joins super fans across age, race and economic backgrounds together.

He said the magic of ‘iGwijo’ - which describes a host of isiXhosa songs sung in times of celebration and struggle during social gatherings - is what held the group together.

It is a spiritual experience for everyone involved in the practice, he said.

A lot of people who do not speak an African language will be intimidated by the language factor and one of the things we wanted to do was demystify iGwijo. Chulumanco Macwingane, Gwijo Squad chairperson

Listen to the full audio above.