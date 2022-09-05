Gwijo Squad unites diverse rugby supporters in song
Pippa Hudson spoke to Chulumanco Macwingane, chairperson of Gwijo Squad.
Macwingane said the movement was inspired by his first encounter with rugby when he was in boarding school in 1994.
In 1995, South Africa's national rugby team, the Springboks, won the Rugby World Cup and united a country that was divided.
That moment has since cemented his love for rugby.
The following year [1995] the Springboks won the world cup, very early on I was about 11 or 12. We fell in love with everything that the Springboks group represented.Chulumanco Macwingane, Gwijo Squad chairperson
Now 27 years on, the spirit of unity continues through this squad. The groups attends multiple games throughout the year, and joins super fans across age, race and economic backgrounds together.
He said the magic of ‘iGwijo’ - which describes a host of isiXhosa songs sung in times of celebration and struggle during social gatherings - is what held the group together.
It is a spiritual experience for everyone involved in the practice, he said.
A lot of people who do not speak an African language will be intimidated by the language factor and one of the things we wanted to do was demystify iGwijo.Chulumanco Macwingane, Gwijo Squad chairperson
Listen to the full audio above.
More from Sport
[LISTEN] Bryan Habana on life after retirement and his new day job
Bryan Habana is the cofounder of Paymenow, a platform that gives workers access to earned wages before payday.Read More
'That was an excellent try': Pride as family celebrates Canan Moodie's Bok debut
Emotions ran high in the Moodie household this weekend as Canan Moodie scored an amazing try on debut for the Springboks.Read More
Springboks end 9 year run of losses in Australia
It felt as though it's been a long time coming as other Springboks teams have come close to ending South Africa's dismal record in Australia.Read More
Serena Williams ready to focus on motherhood after final US Open match
This loss could be an end to a legendary 27-year professional career that's seen her pick up 92 wins in Australia, 69 at Roland Garoos, 98 at Wimbledon and flushing meadows ends with 108 victories.Read More
South Africa's Tete Dijana wins 95th Comrades Marathon
Edward Mothibi secured second place and Dan Moselakwe third place. The top five are all South Africans.Read More
Russian runner Morozova wins right to participate in Comrades Marathon
Billed as one of the top female contenders for Sunday’s race, Morozova was pulled from the event on Thursday following an eleventh-hour decision from the Comrades Marathon Association.Read More
Tegan Phillips to attempt women's world record cycling from Cairo to Cape Town
On 16 October 2022, endurance cyclist Tegan Phillips, will be attempting to set the women's world record for cycling from Cairo to Cape Town.Read More
'Don’t blame the ref’ - Twitter reacts to Springboks defeat against Australia
The Springboks suffered a 25-17 defeat to Australia in their Rugby Championship clash in Adelaide.Read More
Russian athlete Alexandra Morozova blocked from competing in Comrades Marathon
Morozova has been pulled out of the race because she’s Russian. This, in line with a supposed directive from World Athletics, based on Russia’s current invasion of Ukraine. Her only hopes to compete on Sunday now rest with the Pietermaritzburg High Court, where she filed an urgent application challenging the decision on Friday.Read More