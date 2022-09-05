Top Cape Town restaurant competes for best pizza in SA prize
Pippa Hudson spoke to Kimon Bisogno and Diego Milesi, Ferdinando’s Pizza co-owners, a restaurant vying for the title of best pizzeria in South Africa.
The Porcupine Ridge Pizzeria Challenge, which came into effect last year, named Joburg’s Gino’s Restaurant the best pizza place in the country.
Last year, Ferdinando’s Pizza came second in the competition.
Now the duo hopes to bring the award home this time around.
Their story sounds like the perfect beginning of an Italian romance novel. The pair met when Bisogno was travelling in Italy and crossed paths with Milesi. They fell in love and decided to open an italian pizzeria in Cape Town.
Their establishment has been running for 10 years now.
The couple started their business in their apartment on Loader St.
Bisogno said their first clients were their neighbours.
Our neighbours were our best customers…Kimon Bisogno, Ferdinando's pizza owner
You can cast your vote by participating in this year’s Porcupine Ridge Pizzeria Challenge
Voting is open until Fri 30 September. Vote on www.votepizza.wine.
Listen to the full audio above.
