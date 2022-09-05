[LISTEN] Bryan Habana on life after retirement and his new day job
Lester Kiewit spoke to Springoboks legend and cofounder of Paymenow Bryan Habana.
Habana has been busy since retiring from professional rugby.
He remains an eternal ambassador for the game and still does a fair bit of commentating on TV.
But his day job nowadays is at Paymenow, a Stellenbosch-based fintech start-up that allows users early access to salaries they already earned before payday.
Habana and businessperson Deon Nobrega founded Paymenow in August 2019.
The transition period [after retirement from professional rugby] is tough… You almost die a small death… Everything comes to an abrupt end… I broke down… It is scary… all of a sudden, you’re not earning the salary of a CEO…Bryan Habana
Fintech… is there to disrupt… We’re notorious for incurring debt… It’s too difficult to pay people daily…Bryan Habana
Lester Kiewit interviewed Habana - scroll up to listen.
