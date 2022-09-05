[LISTEN] Bryan Habana on life after retirement and his new day job

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 21:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 21:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Nobody goes to work to lose a patient' says expert on surgeon's murder charge A Richards Bay surgeon has appeared in court on a charge of murder for the death of a patient in 2019. 5 September 2022 6:40 PM
'Politicians' use of State funds for personal ligitation, criminal' One of the country's most insidious forms of normalised systemic corruption by government officials is the usage of state funds to... 5 September 2022 1:44 PM
Rapes by cops, deaths in custody: IPID report paints WC SAPS as a 'disgrace' The annual Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) report shows 662 cases were referred for investigation in the WC. 5 September 2022 12:57 PM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: Kenyan presidential election dispute concludes Delivered to you every afternoon. 5 September 2022 3:03 PM
City of Cape Town under fire for paying legal costs of fraud-accused councillor Good party MP Brett Herron accuses the DA-led City of Cape Town of hypocrisy for paying to defend a fraud-accused councillor. 5 September 2022 10:27 AM
Saldanha Bay municipality leaders fear for their lives after councillor shot Councillors in Saldanha Bay are currently living in fear after one of their own was targeted. 5 September 2022 10:00 AM
View all Politics
Why are electric cars still expensive in SA? Electric cars are one of the world's leading innovations in the automobile industry. 5 September 2022 5:37 PM
[LISTEN] Bryan Habana on life after retirement and his new day job Bryan Habana is the cofounder of Paymenow, a platform that gives workers access to earned wages before payday. 5 September 2022 4:28 PM
Should SA ban scrap metal exports to curb cable theft? A ban would probably not do much to curb cable theft as it may contravene international trade regulations. 5 September 2022 2:25 PM
View all Business
What can SA's courts resort to should Mafe continue to refuse to appear? Once again Zandile Mafe, who allegedly set fire to the National Assembly chamber, has failed to appear in court. 5 September 2022 6:33 PM
Top Cape Town restaurant competes for best pizza in SA prize Pizza makers all over South Africa are competing for the coveted title of the best pizza in South Africa. 5 September 2022 4:44 PM
[LISTEN] Bryan Habana on life after retirement and his new day job Bryan Habana is the cofounder of Paymenow, a platform that gives workers access to earned wages before payday. 5 September 2022 4:28 PM
View all Lifestyle
[LISTEN] Bryan Habana on life after retirement and his new day job Bryan Habana is the cofounder of Paymenow, a platform that gives workers access to earned wages before payday. 5 September 2022 4:28 PM
Gwijo Squad unites diverse rugby supporters in song Gwijo Squad is a group of passionate rugby supporters who aim to facilitate transformation and unity across racial barriers. 5 September 2022 4:00 PM
'That was an excellent try': Pride as family celebrates Canan Moodie's Bok debut Emotions ran high in the Moodie household this weekend as Canan Moodie scored an amazing try on debut for the Springboks. 5 September 2022 11:46 AM
View all Sport
Connie Chiume: Telling SA stories kept me consistent for 45 years Chuime was recognised with the Lifetime Achievement award at the 13th Annual 2022 South Africa Film and Television Awards in Sun C... 5 September 2022 12:26 PM
Your guide to the best Safta-winning local content to stream 'Tali’s Baby Diary', 'Reyka', 'I Am All Girls' and 'Glasshouse' were among the winners at the SAFTAs this weekend. 5 September 2022 11:52 AM
Music found me: Nomfusi Two-time SAMA nominee, Nomfusi says music makes her feel seen and heard. 3 September 2022 3:36 PM
View all Entertainment
Mystery plane - perhaps with nobody flying - crashes into Baltic Sea Manifest, a supernatural drama series on 'Netflix', comes to mind as nobody has produced a plausible explanation yet. 5 September 2022 12:06 PM
Liz Truss expected to be named UK's new prime minister On Monday, Britain's Conservative Party's newly elected prime minister will be announced. 5 September 2022 10:20 AM
[PICS] Dolly Parton launches pet apparel line, includes faux rhinestone collar The country queen's newly launched line for pets is called, of course, Doggy Parton. 3 September 2022 6:20 PM
View all World
Home Affairs says this is the last time Zim visa applications will be extended This means that Zimbabwean nationals have until the 30 June next year to apply. 3 September 2022 11:02 AM
SA's Aspen strikes 4-vaccine deal with Indian producer after COVID vax letdown Aspen Pharmacare will manufacture four Aspen-branded vaccines for Africa under the agreement with the Serum Institute of India. 31 August 2022 7:44 PM
Zim hospital offers to pay bill of migrant patient rebuked by Limpopo MEC A video of Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba berating a Zimbabwean woman for seeking treatment in SA went viral this week. 27 August 2022 11:06 AM
View all Africa
Should SA ban scrap metal exports to curb cable theft? A ban would probably not do much to curb cable theft as it may contravene international trade regulations. 5 September 2022 2:25 PM
5 Tips to recover from a bad investment or stock market loss Petri Redelinghuys (Herenya Capital Advisors) shares invaluable advice on how to make better decisions after losing money. 1 September 2022 6:08 PM
[LISTEN] Could SA’s water crisis eclipse the energy crisis? For how much longer will South Africans have safe, clean, and unpolluted drinking water? 1 September 2022 3:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Sport
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

[LISTEN] Bryan Habana on life after retirement and his new day job

5 September 2022 4:28 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Bryan Habana
Debt
Personal finance
Lester Kiewit
The Morning Review
Paymenow

Bryan Habana is the cofounder of Paymenow, a platform that gives workers access to earned wages before payday.

Lester Kiewit spoke to Springoboks legend and cofounder of Paymenow Bryan Habana.

Habana has been busy since retiring from professional rugby.

He remains an eternal ambassador for the game and still does a fair bit of commentating on TV.

But his day job nowadays is at Paymenow, a Stellenbosch-based fintech start-up that allows users early access to salaries they already earned before payday.

Habana and businessperson Deon Nobrega founded Paymenow in August 2019.

bryan-habana-lester-kiewit-paymenow-smljpg

RELATED: Bryan Habana opens up about money, and now having to buy his own clothes

The transition period [after retirement from professional rugby] is tough… You almost die a small death… Everything comes to an abrupt end… I broke down… It is scary… all of a sudden, you’re not earning the salary of a CEO…

Bryan Habana

Fintech… is there to disrupt… We’re notorious for incurring debt… It’s too difficult to pay people daily…

Bryan Habana

Lester Kiewit interviewed Habana - scroll up to listen.




5 September 2022 4:28 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Bryan Habana
Debt
Personal finance
Lester Kiewit
The Morning Review
Paymenow

More from MyMoney Online

© olegdudko/123rf.com

Shoprite Group launches bank account with lowest fees in South Africa, by far

5 September 2022 11:27 AM

Banks such as Capitec Bank are facing new, tough competition from the retailer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ fizkes/123rf.com

5 Tips to recover from a bad investment or stock market loss

1 September 2022 6:08 PM

Petri Redelinghuys (Herenya Capital Advisors) shares invaluable advice on how to make better decisions after losing money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ ilixe48/123rf.com

We worry we won't have enough money to retire but what if you die with TOO MUCH?

18 August 2022 11:02 PM

People who die with 'too much' money often sacrificed too much of their lives to ensure they never run out says Warren Ingram.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What to invest in? @ ismagilov/123rf.com

7 questions to ask before investing your hard-earned money

17 August 2022 3:43 PM

Before investing a cent, ask these seven questions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© hyrons/123rf.com

Your job may not give you a raise in 2022. Work-from-home and vouchers instead?

17 August 2022 11:58 AM

The economy is toast and prices are skyrocketing, but employers are struggling to adjust compensation accordingly.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© melpomen/123rf.com

How to make money buying and selling property

15 August 2022 10:41 AM

Africa Melane interviewed MortgageMe director, Andrea Tucker, about what you need to know when attempting to flip a house.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© danienel/123rf.com

Learn how to use stokvels to create wealth

11 August 2022 2:55 PM

Africa Melane talks to Women in Stokvel co-founder Ellen Mokau about how to use stokvels to save and make money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© michaeljayfoto/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Retirement is changing – soon your savings will become more accessible

4 August 2022 2:18 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Blessing Utete, Managing Executive at Old Mutual Corporate Consultants.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A second-hand VW Polo. © tupungato/123rf.com

Tips for buying a second-hand car for less than R80 000

4 August 2022 12:19 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© olegdudko/123rf.com

Your medical aid probably does NOT cover everything if you land up in hospital

1 August 2022 1:24 PM

Gap cover is inexpensive, and it can save you from financial ruin when your medical aid fails you while you're in the hospital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[LISTEN] Bryan Habana on life after retirement and his new day job

Business Sport Lifestyle

Shoprite Group launches bank account with lowest fees in South Africa, by far

Business Lifestyle

Cool and calm: Cash-in-transit van hero Leo Prinsloo turns into TV ad star

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

East London firearm discharge case against Malema postponed to Jan 2023

5 September 2022 7:22 PM

NW ANC sends stern message to deployees in province: Focus on service delivery

5 September 2022 6:46 PM

Israel concedes soldier likely shot Al Jazeera journalist

5 September 2022 6:45 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA