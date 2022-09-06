What to do if you find a historical or heritage item in SA
Pippa Hudson spoke to the heritage officer for the South African Heritage Resources Agency (SAHRA), Briege Williams, about the rules around heritage artefacts.
Items older than 100 years on land and older than 60 in the ocean are heritage items.
Heritage items are the property of the state according to the National Heritage Resources Act.
An item is considered a heritage artefact if it is older than 100 years in terrestrial spaces and older than 60 years in the sea according to Williams.
Any artefacts, for example from a shipwreck 60 years old or older, are protected by the National Heritage Resources Act and are the property of the state.
Legislation states that these artefacts actually belong to the state, so anything that is found should be reported to SAHRA.Briege Williams, heritage officer: Maritime and Underwater Cultural Heritage Unit at SAHRA
The act only came into effect in 1999, so any items acquired prior to that can remain in the possession of whoever owns them.
But it is helpful to SAHRA to know about these items and add them to their databases, said Williams.
If you have found an item washed up on the beach that looks interesting or historical, it most likely is and Williams said you can contact SAHRA or your local museum to find out more about it.
Source : https://www.capetown.gov.za/Media-and-news/City%20urges%20public%20to%20stay%20clear%20of%20shipwreck%20at%20Oudekraal
