Why are electric cars still expensive in SA?

5 September 2022 5:37 PM
by Devon Thomas
Electric cars are one of the world's leading innovations in the automobile industry.

John Maytham spoke to award-winning author, motoring journalist and communications specialist, Alexander Parker, about the rise of the electric cars and what makes them so pricey.

Despite their growing popularity, electric cars in South Africa remain expensive.

This is partly due to the South African government incurring extra tax on them because the vehicles are seen as a luxury item and not a potential solution to the climate change crisis.

Parker said that there were rumours circulating in the industry that a change may be on the horizon.

It does appear that there is some movement at the Department of Trade Industry and Competition and the Green Paper that's been in circulation for 18 months, now, may be starting to be taken seriously and, perhaps, moving towards becoming policy.

Alexander Parker, author, motoring journalist and communications specialist

Another factor concerning the steep cost of electric vehicles is that generally, the brands leading in electric car advancements tend to be premium brands like Mercedes Benz and BMW.

It is generally the premium brands that are leading the electric charge in South Africa... we're not seeing VWs, we're not seeing Kias and Hyundais coming through with their electric products, yet.

Alexander Parker, author, motoring journalist and communications specialist

Scroll up for the full interview.




Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

