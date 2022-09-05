What can SA's courts resort to should Mafe continue to refuse to appear?
John Maytham spoke to senior lecturer at the Department of Public Law and Jurisprudence at the University of the Western Cape Dr Windell Nortje about what options the court system has if this continues.
-
Zandile Mafe has twice failed to appear in court.
-
If he does not appear the trial can continue in his absence.
Every accused person has the right to a fair trial including the right to appear in court.
However, according to Nortje, if Mafe continues to refuse to appear the trial can continue without him.
The court, as well as Mafe’s legal team, will have to warn him of this possibility and Nortje said that he believes the team must do what they can to convince him to come to trial.
If he continues with this conduct there will be an in-absentia trial.Windell Nortje, senior lecturer at the Department of Public Law and Jurisprudence at the University of the Western Cape
If the trial does begin without Mafe, he can choose to join at a later stage of the trial as it is his constitutional right to appear in court.
While this option does exist, the chances of this happening are slim and there have been cases where the judgements of in-absentia cases have been found unconstitutional because the accused were not present to defend themselves said Nortje.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News
