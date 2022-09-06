DA’s march to remove Bheki Cele won't do much to fix SA's policing, says expert





John Maytham spoke to political scientist Dr Guy Lamb on whether the removal of the police minister would change how South Africa's police force conducts its work.

• Tswhane Democratic Alliance (DA) supporters will be marching to remove Police Minister Bheki Cele on Tuesday.

• According to the Democratic Alliance’s research, the South African Police Service (SAPS) employs 20,000 fewer police officers than it did in 2010.

FILE: Police Minister Bheki Cele at a media briefing on 25 October 2021. Picture: GCIS

Lamb is the University of Stellenbosch’s international studies programme leader in the Political Science Department.

He said Cele has a symbolic role and can’t change the entire police force in one go.

If you are wanting to change the police, it's more in terms of you have got to change the actual management of the police not necessarily the minister. Dr Guy Lamb, political scientist

Worldwide, policing is an extremely difficult organisation to reform and South Africa is no different.

The SAPS is an extremely large organisation made up of close 200,000 employees.

Change would only happen if there was a dramatic difference in leadership.

If you want to initiate reform, you have to be targeting the senior management. Dr Guy Lamb, political scientist

Local police stations should also be the target of reform, that is where citizens encounter first-hand challenges with officers of the law.

It doesn’t matter who we change at the top, we are not going to see dramatic changes in a short time. Dr Guy Lamb, Political scientist

Did you know that SAPS has 20 000 fewer police officers than in 2010❓ Bheki Cele says it's not his job to explain why, it's time for him to go!



Join the #CeleMustGo march tomorrow in Tshwane.



This will be live on the DA's Facebook and YouTube pages: https://t.co/Js7Iimjxhi pic.twitter.com/QnMLGAyWd9 — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) September 5, 2022

Listen to the full audio above.