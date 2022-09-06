How going back to budgeting basics can alleviate financial strain

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 09:20
Does what goes up come down? Will food follow fuel price drop
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Gavin Kelly - Chief Executive Officer at Road Freight Association
Kulani Siweya, Chief Economist at AgriSA
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
City spending millions on Muizenberg and Blouberg pavilions
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Greg Oelofse - Head, Environmental Policy & Strategy at City of Cape Town
Today at 09:50
Africa Report: JJ Cornish
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:05
In Conversation: Old Mutual and Small Business [ZOOM]
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nobesuthu Ndlovu - Director for SME s at Old Mutual Limited
Velani Mboweni
Ntombenhle Khathwane - Founder at Afrobotanics
Today at 11:05
Boy on the Run: Welcome Mandla Lashiva
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mandla Lishiva
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
'Politicians' use of State funds for personal ligitation, criminal' One of the country's most insidious forms of normalised systemic corruption by government officials is the usage of state funds to... 5 September 2022 1:44 PM
Rapes by cops, deaths in custody: IPID report paints WC SAPS as a 'disgrace' The annual Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) report shows 662 cases were referred for investigation in the WC. 5 September 2022 12:57 PM
Connie Chiume: Telling SA stories kept me consistent for 45 years Chuime was recognised with the Lifetime Achievement award at the 13th Annual 2022 South Africa Film and Television Awards in Sun C... 5 September 2022 12:26 PM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: Kenyan presidential election dispute concludes Delivered to you every afternoon. 5 September 2022 3:03 PM
City of Cape Town under fire for paying legal costs of fraud-accused councillor Good party MP Brett Herron accuses the DA-led City of Cape Town of hypocrisy for paying to defend a fraud-accused councillor. 5 September 2022 10:27 AM
Saldanha Bay municipality leaders fear for their lives after councillor shot Councillors in Saldanha Bay are currently living in fear after one of their own was targeted. 5 September 2022 10:00 AM
View all Politics
How going back to budgeting basics can alleviate financial strain The consistent rise in the cost of living has reached a point where more than 80% of South Africans cannot afford three meals a da... 6 September 2022 5:55 AM
Why are electric cars still expensive in SA? Electric cars are one of the world's leading innovations in the automobile industry. 5 September 2022 5:37 PM
Should SA ban scrap metal exports to curb cable theft? A ban would probably not do much to curb cable theft as it may contravene international trade regulations. 5 September 2022 2:25 PM
View all Business
What can SA's courts resort to should Mafe continue to refuse to appear? Once again Zandile Mafe, who allegedly set fire to the National Assembly chamber, has failed to appear in court. 5 September 2022 6:33 PM
Top Cape Town restaurant competes for best pizza in SA prize Pizza makers all over South Africa are competing for the coveted title of the best pizza in South Africa. 5 September 2022 4:44 PM
Cool and calm: Cash-in-transit van hero Leo Prinsloo turns into TV ad star Lester Kiewit spoke to Leo Prinsloo, the cash-in-transit van driver who made headlines when footage of him foiling an attempted he... 5 September 2022 12:51 PM
View all Lifestyle
[LISTEN] Bryan Habana on life after retirement and his new day job Bryan Habana is the cofounder of Paymenow, a platform that gives workers access to earned wages before payday. 5 September 2022 4:28 PM
Gwijo Squad unites diverse rugby supporters in song Gwijo Squad is a group of passionate rugby supporters who aim to facilitate transformation and unity across racial barriers. 5 September 2022 4:00 PM
'That was an excellent try': Pride as family celebrates Canan Moodie's Bok debut Emotions ran high in the Moodie household this weekend as Canan Moodie scored an amazing try on debut for the Springboks. 5 September 2022 11:46 AM
View all Sport
Connie Chiume: Telling SA stories kept me consistent for 45 years Chuime was recognised with the Lifetime Achievement award at the 13th Annual 2022 South Africa Film and Television Awards in Sun C... 5 September 2022 12:26 PM
Your guide to the best Safta-winning local content to stream 'Tali’s Baby Diary', 'Reyka', 'I Am All Girls' and 'Glasshouse' were among the winners at the SAFTAs this weekend. 5 September 2022 11:52 AM
Music found me: Nomfusi Two-time SAMA nominee, Nomfusi says music makes her feel seen and heard. 3 September 2022 3:36 PM
View all Entertainment
Mystery plane - perhaps with nobody flying - crashes into Baltic Sea Manifest, a supernatural drama series on 'Netflix', comes to mind as nobody has produced a plausible explanation yet. 5 September 2022 12:06 PM
Liz Truss expected to be named UK's new prime minister On Monday, Britain's Conservative Party's newly elected prime minister will be announced. 5 September 2022 10:20 AM
[PICS] Dolly Parton launches pet apparel line, includes faux rhinestone collar The country queen's newly launched line for pets is called, of course, Doggy Parton. 3 September 2022 6:20 PM
View all World
Home Affairs says this is the last time Zim visa applications will be extended This means that Zimbabwean nationals have until the 30 June next year to apply. 3 September 2022 11:02 AM
SA's Aspen strikes 4-vaccine deal with Indian producer after COVID vax letdown Aspen Pharmacare will manufacture four Aspen-branded vaccines for Africa under the agreement with the Serum Institute of India. 31 August 2022 7:44 PM
Zim hospital offers to pay bill of migrant patient rebuked by Limpopo MEC A video of Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba berating a Zimbabwean woman for seeking treatment in SA went viral this week. 27 August 2022 11:06 AM
View all Africa
Should SA ban scrap metal exports to curb cable theft? A ban would probably not do much to curb cable theft as it may contravene international trade regulations. 5 September 2022 2:25 PM
5 Tips to recover from a bad investment or stock market loss Petri Redelinghuys (Herenya Capital Advisors) shares invaluable advice on how to make better decisions after losing money. 1 September 2022 6:08 PM
[LISTEN] Could SA’s water crisis eclipse the energy crisis? For how much longer will South Africans have safe, clean, and unpolluted drinking water? 1 September 2022 3:31 PM
View all Opinion
How going back to budgeting basics can alleviate financial strain

6 September 2022 5:55 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Debt
Cost of living
budgeting

The consistent rise in the cost of living has reached a point where more than 80% of South Africans cannot afford three meals a day.

John Perlman spoke to the chief business development manager at Debt Rescue, Annaline van der Poel, about how South Africans can cope with the rising cost of living.

  • Many South Africans are incurring debt from just buying the bare necessities.

  • Van der Poel suggests revisiting budgets regularly can help with some of the strain.

© rocketclips/123rf.com
© rocketclips/123rf.com

According to Van der Poel we have seen the cost of living get progressively higher, particularly, over the past two years due to a number of factors.

It is just the combination of so many things and it is just getting progressively worse, so it is placing massive strain on South Africans.

Annaline van der Poel, chief business development manager at Debt Rescue

The combination of the rising cost of petrol, electricity and other necessities means that so many people are having to desperately rethink how they spend their money.

Van der Poel said that South Africans need to go back to the basics of budgeting to afford being forced into debt for bare necessities.

A budget is a living document. It needs to be adjusted, for example, when the fuel prices go up and cost of living goes up... you can realistically maintain your lifestyle and not incur further debt to buy groceries.

Annaline van der Poel, chief business development manager at Debt Rescue

While budgeting alone cannot fix the extent of the crisis, revisiting your expenses and finding ways to live within your means can mitigate some of the financial strain on those struggling.

Listen to the audio above for more.


This article first appeared on 702 : How going back to budgeting basics can alleviate financial strain




More from Business

Electric cars. Picture: Pixabay.com

Why are electric cars still expensive in SA?

5 September 2022 5:37 PM

Electric cars are one of the world's leading innovations in the automobile industry.

Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] Bryan Habana on life after retirement and his new day job

5 September 2022 4:28 PM

Bryan Habana is the cofounder of Paymenow, a platform that gives workers access to earned wages before payday.

Read More arrow_forward

© citadelle/123rf.com

Should SA ban scrap metal exports to curb cable theft?

5 September 2022 2:25 PM

A ban would probably not do much to curb cable theft as it may contravene international trade regulations.

Read More arrow_forward

© olegdudko/123rf.com

Shoprite Group launches bank account with lowest fees in South Africa, by far

5 September 2022 11:27 AM

Banks such as Capitec Bank are facing new, tough competition from the retailer.

Read More arrow_forward

Dolly Parton has launched a dog apparel line, of course named Doggy Parton @ buzzfuss/123rf.com

[PICS] Dolly Parton launches pet apparel line, includes faux rhinestone collar

3 September 2022 6:20 PM

The country queen's newly launched line for pets is called, of course, Doggy Parton.

Read More arrow_forward

The City of Cape Town continues operations against illegal taxi operators in Nyanga. Image posted by JP Smith on Facebook

'For every bus or car attacked, expect another 50 illegal taxis impounded'

3 September 2022 11:18 AM

Violence erupted in Nyanga on Friday as the City of Cape Town clamped down on illegal taxi operators.

Read More arrow_forward

© donogl/123rf.com

Lufthansa pilots go on strike, causing travel chaos across Europe

2 September 2022 2:26 PM

"Wherever you look – planes, trains, automobiles – it’s really not a pretty picture right now," says Deutsche Welle's Lars Halter.

Read More arrow_forward

www.checkerslittleshop.co.za

Checkers Little Shop: 'We have largely run out. We hate disappointing kids'

2 September 2022 12:43 PM

A genius thought up this marketing campaign. Its success has even caught Checkers somewhat by surprise.

Read More arrow_forward

SAB beer crates are being gathered as Fenyane Bottle store prepares for alcohol sales, It will also be allowed again on the 18 August 2020. Alcohol will be permitted for on-site consumption in licensed establishments only up until 10 pm. Vosloorus, Ekuerhuleni. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/Eyewitness News

Strict trading laws will stay in place - Western Cape Liquor Board

2 September 2022 12:06 PM

The Western Cape Liquor Authority says it won't hesitate to revoke the licences of outlets that fall foul of the law.

Read More arrow_forward

Image: © Alexey Stiop /123rf.com

Taxi violence erupts in Nyanga: 'It's to eliminate public transport competition'

2 September 2022 9:48 AM

Violence erupted in Nyanga on Friday morning as the City of Cape Town clamped down on illegal taxi operators.

Read More arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

Ex-Gauteng Health director Manamela set to testify in Life Esidimeni inquest

6 September 2022 8:54 AM

New Tshwane municipal manager Mettler wants to fix revenue collection system

6 September 2022 8:46 AM

Santaco: Issue of operating licences & permits at heart of problems in CT

6 September 2022 8:34 AM

