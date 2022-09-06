CoCT vows not to give in to violence related to taxi permits

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:20
Does what goes up come down? Will food follow fuel price drop
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Gavin Kelly - Chief Executive Officer at Road Freight Association
Kulani Siweya, Chief Economist at AgriSA
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
City spending millions on Muizenberg and Blouberg pavilions
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Greg Oelofse - Head, Environmental Policy & Strategy at City of Cape Town
Today at 09:50
Africa Report: JJ Cornish
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:05
In Conversation: Old Mutual and Small Business [ZOOM]
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nobesuthu Ndlovu - Director for SME s at Old Mutual Limited
Velani Mboweni
Ntombenhle Khathwane - Founder at Afrobotanics
Today at 11:05
Boy on the Run: Welcome Mandla Lashiva
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mandla Lishiva
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Politicians' use of State funds for personal ligitation, criminal' One of the country's most insidious forms of normalised systemic corruption by government officials is the usage of state funds to... 5 September 2022 1:44 PM
Rapes by cops, deaths in custody: IPID report paints WC SAPS as a 'disgrace' The annual Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) report shows 662 cases were referred for investigation in the WC. 5 September 2022 12:57 PM
Connie Chiume: Telling SA stories kept me consistent for 45 years Chuime was recognised with the Lifetime Achievement award at the 13th Annual 2022 South Africa Film and Television Awards in Sun C... 5 September 2022 12:26 PM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: Kenyan presidential election dispute concludes Delivered to you every afternoon. 5 September 2022 3:03 PM
City of Cape Town under fire for paying legal costs of fraud-accused councillor Good party MP Brett Herron accuses the DA-led City of Cape Town of hypocrisy for paying to defend a fraud-accused councillor. 5 September 2022 10:27 AM
Saldanha Bay municipality leaders fear for their lives after councillor shot Councillors in Saldanha Bay are currently living in fear after one of their own was targeted. 5 September 2022 10:00 AM
View all Politics
How going back to budgeting basics can alleviate financial strain The consistent rise in the cost of living has reached a point where more than 80% of South Africans cannot afford three meals a da... 6 September 2022 5:55 AM
Why are electric cars still expensive in SA? Electric cars are one of the world's leading innovations in the automobile industry. 5 September 2022 5:37 PM
[LISTEN] Bryan Habana on life after retirement and his new day job Bryan Habana is the cofounder of Paymenow, a platform that gives workers access to earned wages before payday. 5 September 2022 4:28 PM
View all Business
What can SA's courts resort to should Mafe continue to refuse to appear? Once again Zandile Mafe, who allegedly set fire to the National Assembly chamber, has failed to appear in court. 5 September 2022 6:33 PM
Top Cape Town restaurant competes for best pizza in SA prize Pizza makers all over South Africa are competing for the coveted title of the best pizza in South Africa. 5 September 2022 4:44 PM
Cool and calm: Cash-in-transit van hero Leo Prinsloo turns into TV ad star Lester Kiewit spoke to Leo Prinsloo, the cash-in-transit van driver who made headlines when footage of him foiling an attempted he... 5 September 2022 12:51 PM
View all Lifestyle
[LISTEN] Bryan Habana on life after retirement and his new day job Bryan Habana is the cofounder of Paymenow, a platform that gives workers access to earned wages before payday. 5 September 2022 4:28 PM
Gwijo Squad unites diverse rugby supporters in song Gwijo Squad is a group of passionate rugby supporters who aim to facilitate transformation and unity across racial barriers. 5 September 2022 4:00 PM
'That was an excellent try': Pride as family celebrates Canan Moodie's Bok debut Emotions ran high in the Moodie household this weekend as Canan Moodie scored an amazing try on debut for the Springboks. 5 September 2022 11:46 AM
View all Sport
Connie Chiume: Telling SA stories kept me consistent for 45 years Chuime was recognised with the Lifetime Achievement award at the 13th Annual 2022 South Africa Film and Television Awards in Sun C... 5 September 2022 12:26 PM
Your guide to the best Safta-winning local content to stream 'Tali’s Baby Diary', 'Reyka', 'I Am All Girls' and 'Glasshouse' were among the winners at the SAFTAs this weekend. 5 September 2022 11:52 AM
Music found me: Nomfusi Two-time SAMA nominee, Nomfusi says music makes her feel seen and heard. 3 September 2022 3:36 PM
View all Entertainment
Mystery plane - perhaps with nobody flying - crashes into Baltic Sea Manifest, a supernatural drama series on 'Netflix', comes to mind as nobody has produced a plausible explanation yet. 5 September 2022 12:06 PM
Liz Truss expected to be named UK's new prime minister On Monday, Britain's Conservative Party's newly elected prime minister will be announced. 5 September 2022 10:20 AM
[PICS] Dolly Parton launches pet apparel line, includes faux rhinestone collar The country queen's newly launched line for pets is called, of course, Doggy Parton. 3 September 2022 6:20 PM
View all World
Home Affairs says this is the last time Zim visa applications will be extended This means that Zimbabwean nationals have until the 30 June next year to apply. 3 September 2022 11:02 AM
SA's Aspen strikes 4-vaccine deal with Indian producer after COVID vax letdown Aspen Pharmacare will manufacture four Aspen-branded vaccines for Africa under the agreement with the Serum Institute of India. 31 August 2022 7:44 PM
Zim hospital offers to pay bill of migrant patient rebuked by Limpopo MEC A video of Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba berating a Zimbabwean woman for seeking treatment in SA went viral this week. 27 August 2022 11:06 AM
View all Africa
Should SA ban scrap metal exports to curb cable theft? A ban would probably not do much to curb cable theft as it may contravene international trade regulations. 5 September 2022 2:25 PM
5 Tips to recover from a bad investment or stock market loss Petri Redelinghuys (Herenya Capital Advisors) shares invaluable advice on how to make better decisions after losing money. 1 September 2022 6:08 PM
[LISTEN] Could SA’s water crisis eclipse the energy crisis? For how much longer will South Africans have safe, clean, and unpolluted drinking water? 1 September 2022 3:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

CoCT vows not to give in to violence related to taxi permits

6 September 2022 7:48 AM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
JP Smith
Amaphela
Amaphela taxi operators
permits
City of Cape Town
Hout Bay taxi violence

The operators are accusing the city of delaying tactics for granting permits to operate.

Africa Melane spoke to JP Smith, who is the Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Safety in the City of Cape Town, about amaphela taxi protests in Hout Bay.

The City of Cape Town is hoping to resolve a taxi impasse that prompted a violent protest and halted traffic in Hout Bay.

The city met with the amaphela taxi association on Monday in a bid to resolve the taxi operations and permits.

Amaphela taxi operators brought traffic to a standstill on Monday and cited dissatisfaction over permits.

Speaking to Africa Melane, Smith said that the city would speed up the process of granting permits.

The senior leadership is committed to peace and that they would go back to discuss with their associations, and I am hopeful we will not see another flare ups.

JP Smith , MMC for Safety - City of Cape Town

Smith added that criminal charges have been laid against those drivers who were disrupting traffic on Monday.

At the moment, only 17 amaphela taxis have operating permits in Nyanga and this is a completely self-inflicted situation that they acknowledged yesterday, but the province and the city will assist with processing permit applications.

JP Smith , MMC for Safety - City of Cape Town

The city has already impounded almost 140 taxis operating on the road without permits.

Scroll up to listen to the full interview in the audio clip.




6 September 2022 7:48 AM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
JP Smith
Amaphela
Amaphela taxi operators
permits
City of Cape Town
Hout Bay taxi violence

More from Local

FILE: A cablecar on its way down from Table Mountain in Cape Town. Picture: @TableMountainCa/Twitter

As you wish! CoCT launches give-back initiative for locals this Tourism Month

6 September 2022 9:30 AM

This Tourism Month, the City of Cape Town has launched the 'Freedom to Wish' – a give-back initiative for locals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Police Minister Bheki Cele addresses residents during the West Village imbizo on crime on 6 August 2022. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter

DA’s march to remove Bheki Cele won't do much to fix SA's policing, says expert

6 September 2022 5:58 AM

According to a political scientist, the removal of Cele would have little to no impact on how South Africa is policed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© lenetssergey/123rf.com

'Nobody goes to work to lose a patient' says expert on surgeon's murder charge

5 September 2022 6:40 PM

A Richards Bay surgeon has appeared in court on a charge of murder for the death of a patient in 2019.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: andreypopov/123rf.com

'Politicians' use of State funds for personal ligitation, criminal'

5 September 2022 1:44 PM

One of the country's most insidious forms of normalised systemic corruption by government officials is the usage of state funds to fight their personal legal battles.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter

Rapes by cops, deaths in custody: IPID report paints WC SAPS as a 'disgrace'

5 September 2022 12:57 PM

The annual Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) report shows 662 cases were referred for investigation in the WC.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: @connie_chiume

Connie Chiume: Telling SA stories kept me consistent for 45 years

5 September 2022 12:26 PM

Chuime was recognised with the Lifetime Achievement award at the 13th Annual 2022 South Africa Film and Television Awards in Sun City.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© pavelmuravev/123rf.com

Your guide to the best Safta-winning local content to stream

5 September 2022 11:52 AM

'Tali’s Baby Diary', 'Reyka', 'I Am All Girls' and 'Glasshouse' were among the winners at the SAFTAs this weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WC drug bust results in confiscation of dagga worth over R1 million

5 September 2022 11:43 AM

A 33-year-old suspect, arrested in George, is due in court today (Monday) to face charges of cultivating and dealing in drugs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: DA councillor Nora Grose. Picture: Hawks

City of Cape Town under fire for paying legal costs of fraud-accused councillor

5 September 2022 10:27 AM

Good party MP Brett Herron accuses the DA-led City of Cape Town of hypocrisy for paying to defend a fraud-accused councillor.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Afrika Tikkun. Picture: facebook.com/AfrikaTikkunNPC

NPO raised millions to help township businesses affected by the July unrest

5 September 2022 10:23 AM

Afrika Tikkun is a non-profit organisation (NPO) focusing on the development and empowerment of youth in township communities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

CoCT vows not to give in to violence related to taxi permits

Local

DA’s march to remove Bheki Cele won't do much to fix SA's policing, says expert

Local

[LISTEN] Bryan Habana on life after retirement and his new day job

Business Sport Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Ex-Gauteng Health director Manamela set to testify in Life Esidimeni inquest

6 September 2022 8:54 AM

New Tshwane municipal manager Mettler wants to fix revenue collection system

6 September 2022 8:46 AM

Santaco: Issue of operating licences & permits at heart of problems in CT

6 September 2022 8:34 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA