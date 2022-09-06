CoCT vows not to give in to violence related to taxi permits





Africa Melane spoke to JP Smith, who is the Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Safety in the City of Cape Town, about amaphela taxi protests in Hout Bay.

The City of Cape Town is hoping to resolve a taxi impasse that prompted a violent protest and halted traffic in Hout Bay.

The city met with the amaphela taxi association on Monday in a bid to resolve the taxi operations and permits.

Amaphela taxi operators brought traffic to a standstill on Monday and cited dissatisfaction over permits.

Speaking to Africa Melane, Smith said that the city would speed up the process of granting permits.

The senior leadership is committed to peace and that they would go back to discuss with their associations, and I am hopeful we will not see another flare ups. JP Smith , MMC for Safety - City of Cape Town

Smith added that criminal charges have been laid against those drivers who were disrupting traffic on Monday.

At the moment, only 17 amaphela taxis have operating permits in Nyanga and this is a completely self-inflicted situation that they acknowledged yesterday, but the province and the city will assist with processing permit applications. JP Smith , MMC for Safety - City of Cape Town

The city has already impounded almost 140 taxis operating on the road without permits.

