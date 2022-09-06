CoCT vows not to give in to violence related to taxi permits
Africa Melane spoke to JP Smith, who is the Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Safety in the City of Cape Town, about amaphela taxi protests in Hout Bay.
The City of Cape Town is hoping to resolve a taxi impasse that prompted a violent protest and halted traffic in Hout Bay.
The city met with the amaphela taxi association on Monday in a bid to resolve the taxi operations and permits.
Amaphela taxi operators brought traffic to a standstill on Monday and cited dissatisfaction over permits.
Speaking to Africa Melane, Smith said that the city would speed up the process of granting permits.
The senior leadership is committed to peace and that they would go back to discuss with their associations, and I am hopeful we will not see another flare ups.JP Smith , MMC for Safety - City of Cape Town
Smith added that criminal charges have been laid against those drivers who were disrupting traffic on Monday.
At the moment, only 17 amaphela taxis have operating permits in Nyanga and this is a completely self-inflicted situation that they acknowledged yesterday, but the province and the city will assist with processing permit applications.JP Smith , MMC for Safety - City of Cape Town
The city has already impounded almost 140 taxis operating on the road without permits.
Scroll up to listen to the full interview in the audio clip.
Source : https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=207305148300182&set=pcb.207305264966837
More from Local
As you wish! CoCT launches give-back initiative for locals this Tourism Month
This Tourism Month, the City of Cape Town has launched the 'Freedom to Wish' – a give-back initiative for locals.Read More
DA’s march to remove Bheki Cele won't do much to fix SA's policing, says expert
According to a political scientist, the removal of Cele would have little to no impact on how South Africa is policed.Read More
'Nobody goes to work to lose a patient' says expert on surgeon's murder charge
A Richards Bay surgeon has appeared in court on a charge of murder for the death of a patient in 2019.Read More
'Politicians' use of State funds for personal ligitation, criminal'
One of the country's most insidious forms of normalised systemic corruption by government officials is the usage of state funds to fight their personal legal battles.Read More
Rapes by cops, deaths in custody: IPID report paints WC SAPS as a 'disgrace'
The annual Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) report shows 662 cases were referred for investigation in the WC.Read More
Connie Chiume: Telling SA stories kept me consistent for 45 years
Chuime was recognised with the Lifetime Achievement award at the 13th Annual 2022 South Africa Film and Television Awards in Sun City.Read More
Your guide to the best Safta-winning local content to stream
'Tali’s Baby Diary', 'Reyka', 'I Am All Girls' and 'Glasshouse' were among the winners at the SAFTAs this weekend.Read More
WC drug bust results in confiscation of dagga worth over R1 million
A 33-year-old suspect, arrested in George, is due in court today (Monday) to face charges of cultivating and dealing in drugs.Read More
City of Cape Town under fire for paying legal costs of fraud-accused councillor
Good party MP Brett Herron accuses the DA-led City of Cape Town of hypocrisy for paying to defend a fraud-accused councillor.Read More