As you wish! CoCT launches give-back initiative for locals this Tourism Month
- The City of Cape Town and Cape Town Tourism is launching the Freedom to Wish initiative this Tourism Month.
- It's a special give-back initiative, open to everyone living in the Mother City.
How often have you complained about the cost of visiting attractions in the Mother City?
How prices for some of the must-see spots in the city are more geared towards those brandishing the pound or the dollar, than the rand?
Well, now a special give-back initiative launched by the City of Cape Town aims to give locals the chance to experience some of the best the city has to offer... for free!
The city and Cape Town Tourism is launching the Freedom to Wish initiative this Tourism Month, to thank Capetonians for their continued support.
It's giving locals the Freedom to Wish for the experience of their dreams.
We are inviting everyone who lives in Cape Town to nominate themselves or a loved one to tell us the one thing you would love to experience in this city.Alderman James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities and Asset Management - City of Cape Town
Whether it's a stay at a 5-star hotel, a cooking class or paragliding over the mountains, to be a part of it, Whatsapp CTT on 072 662 0626 or send your 60-second video or email freedomtowish@capetown.travel with your name, the name of the person whose wish you'd like to receive their desired Cape Town experience.
We want to help make as many wishes as possible come true,Alderman James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities and Asset Management - City of Cape Town
This is what we are launching as an industry. Cape Town has world-class attractions which every Capetonian should experience at least once in their life. We are hoping to grant as many wishes as possible this month.Enver Duminy, CEO - Cape Town Tourism
"Freedom to Wish" opens on 12 September and runs until 27 September.
It forms part of a series of activations designed to showcase Cape Town as a "world-class, diverse destination offering".
RELATED: Various input costs behind pricing of Cape Town tourist hotspots: Enver Duminy
