CoCT calls for public comment on Muizenberg beachfront upgrade





Refilwe Moloto speaks to deputy mayor and MCM for spatial planning and environment, Alderman Eddie Andrews, about the Muizenberg beachfront upgrade proposal.

The beachfront upgrade is to protect the coast and enhance the end user experience, says Andrews.

Upgrades include improvements to coastal infrastructure, widening the promenade and upgrading the ablution facilities.

Andrews says that the cost to the City of Cape Town is still uncertain because the city still needs to conduct an impact assessment, but anticipates it to come at a hefty price.

This isn't necessarily an issue because the initial capital used for upgrades comes secondary to the long-term impacts the upgrade will have for coastal protection and the community of Cape Town, he explains.

We need to look at how to protect the coast because if we don't protect it now, all those businesses and the actual rail station would be under threat and that's why it's important. Alderman Eddie Andrews, deputy mayor and MCM for spatial planning and environment

Andrews urges that citizens redirect their input away from social media and towards the city's official platforms.

