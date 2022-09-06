Hooray for fuel price decrease but why is the diesel price drop so small?
- Fuel prices are dropping on Wednesday 7 September, but the margin of drop for diesel is significantly less than that of petrol.
The fuel price is going down on Wednesday and South Africans couldn't be happier with the decrease. The reduction marks a welcome reprieve for average South Africans who may be feeling like they've been held hostage at the pumps.
However, diesel vehicle owners aren't cheering quite as much since their chosen fuel source doesn't appear to be benefitting quite as much as the more common petrol. The energy ministry announced on Monday that both grades of petrol were set to decrease by R2.04 per litre, a significant saving. However, diesel is set to drop by 56 cents and 46 cents per litre depending on its grade.
Refilwe Moloto spoke with Peter Morgan CEO at the Liquid Fuel Wholesalers Association to find out why.
So if you talk to the traders and you say, guys, why is this gap between petrol and diesel like it is now? They will say that the demand for diesel is much higher.Peter Morgan - CEO at the Liquid Fuel Wholesalers Association
Scroll up for full audio.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_75673859_petrol-gun-with-car.html?vti=m993gdgat0cfop4jap-1-12
