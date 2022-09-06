CoCT eyes Muslim tourism market heading towards holiday season
- With its rich Muslim history, the Mother City is ideally positioned to capitalise on the Muslim travel market.
- In 2019, the MasterCard–CrescentRating Global Muslim Travel Index listed the Muslim travel market as one of the fastest-growing sectors of the global industry.
The City of Cape Town and Cape Town Tourism (CTT) have the Muslim travel market firmly in their sights this forthcoming holiday season.
South Africa is already one of the top five destinations for international Muslim travelers and both the city and CTT are looking to capitalise on that.
"The halal travel sector's contribution to the global economy is massive and there is room for further growth," said the city on Monday at the launch of Tourism Month.
With its rich Muslim history, the Mother City is ideally positioned to capitalise on the Muslim travel market.
In June, Cape Town was named Most Promising Muslim-friendly City Destination of The Year (Non-OIC) at the inaugural Halal In Travel Awards.
The awards praised Cape Town Tourism for its "tireless work" in building capacity and capabilities to welcome travelers to the city, and its "commitment in promoting halal awareness has led the city to become more Muslim-friendly."
This week, the City of Cape Town and Cape Town Tourism kicked off Tourism Month, sharing details of a series of activations designed to showcase Cape Town as a "world-class, diverse destination offering".
"Our goal over the next four weeks is to show that Cape Town has something for every kind of traveller to enjoy and also to connect with tourism businesses and remind them of all the city's support systems" said the city’s Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth, Alderman James Vos.
This year's Tourism Month theme is, 'Rethinking Tourism'.
This Tourism Month, we are aiming to inspire discussions about rethinking tourism for development, including education and job creation, as well as how it impacts the environment and opportunities to grow sustainably through this future-focused theme.Enver Duminy, CEO - Cape Town Tourism
In line with Tourism Month's theme of ‘Rethinking Tourism’, the activities scheduled include various engagements with tourism stakeholders, the Halal Hopper walking and foodie tour focusing on Cape Town’s Muslim culture and a Find Your Freedom race around the city with 60 pupils.— Cape Town Tourism (@CapeTownTourism) September 1, 2022
RELATED: Cape Town 'leading' growth in Muslim tourism market
Source : Eyewitness News
