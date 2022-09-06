Santaco responds to taxi violence in Cape Town





Four buses were petrol-bombed in Nyanga, Cape Town on 25 August 2022. Picture: Supplied

Hout Bay residents left stranded with minimal to no transport options available.

Taxi operators claim they've been treated unfairly and lodged complaints over permits.

Taxi violence in Cape Town continues seemingly unabated, with Nyanga still under the hammer and now Hout Bay getting drawn in.

On Monday, violence flared up in that area as taxi operators vented their frustrations. With reports of vehicles being stoned doing the rounds, the city warned motorists to avoid Victoria Road, in Hout Bay, for their own safety.

The violence itself relates to the City of Cape Town conducting raids against taxi operators who do not have the appropriate permits in place. According to Santaco's Mandla Hermanus, the Nyanga area is serviced by about 600 vehicles, but roughly only 17 have the required permits. So when raids take place, you see a situation of nearly a 100 or so vehicles being impounded, resulting in a large number of people whose livelihoods are suddenly taken away.

Refilwe spoke to Santaco to get their take on the situation and to see if they've had any input to help de-escalate the situation.

The department has committed, as it always does, to assist us as much as they can so that these guys can be legalised, because the operating license is there, it's just that we must work with them administratively so that they can take up those operating licenses. Mandla Hermanus, Chairperson of the South African National Taxi Council in the Western Cape

