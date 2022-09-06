Truss takes Conservative reins. What can we expect from the British PM-elect?
- After a lengthy internal elective process, the UK's Conservative Party has named Liz Truss as its new leader.
- Truss replaces Boris Johnson, who resigned from the Conservative Party leadership in July clouded in scandal.
Having defeated her main rival in the Conservative Party, Rishi Sunak, Truss finds herself at the head of a United Kingdom in crisis, with the NHS and the energy crisis being key points. With a 2024 election in the path ahead, Truss has little time to tackle either.
This on top of the fact that her own popularity is arguably lower than the outgoing Boris Johnson's. A snap poll by YouGov found only one in seven people thought Truss would be a better prime minister than Johnson.
So Truss comes into the role with no shortage of challenges to overcome and little time or public support to see it through. Given the circumstances, Refilwe spoke with Yossi Mekelberg, professor of International Relations at Chatham House, to get a gauge of what to expect from the PM-elect.
She needs to present a new cabinet that convinces the people that she can actually deliver. It's one thing to repeat the same word "deliver, deliver, deliver" three times, but actually to deliver? And she needs to hit the ground running [because] there's no much time for that.Yossi Mekelberg, Professor of International Relations at Chatham House
