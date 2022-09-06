Cape Town's war on drugs rages on; stats show drug arrests are on the rise
- More than 150 suspects were arrested for drug-related offences in Cape Town in the last week.
- JP Smith, the city's mayoral committee member for safety and security, says the amount of drug-related arrests seems to be on the increase.
The latest figures reveal that the war on drugs in Cape Town rages on.
Over the past week alone, more than 150 suspects were arrested for drug-related offences.
Last Wednesday, 12 suspects between the ages of 23 and 53 were nabbed in connection with drug-related offences in Gordon's Bay.
The same day, officers arrested four suspects for possession of drugs in the Eersteriver and Macassar area.
Alderman JP Smith, mayoral committee member for safety and security, says the amount of drug-related arrests seems to be on the increase.
"Officers will continue to prioritise these serious offences," says Smith.
Adding, that the selling of drugs often leads to more serious crimes.
"Dealing in drugs destroys innocent lives and families and those using drugs often become part of criminal activities. Arresting suspects and confiscating drugs will hopefully reduce further criminal activities and stop cash flow to gangs and criminals."
These most recent arrests by law enforcement and Metro cops come as a 33-year-old suspect, arrested in George, appeared in court yesterday (Monday) to face charges of cultivating and dealing in drugs.
It followed the discovery of over R1 million worth of dagga at a property in George last month.
RELATED: WC drug bust results in confiscation of dagga worth over R1 million
Source : @SAPoliceService/Twitter
