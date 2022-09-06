CoCT Speaker Purchase says city is allowed to pay for Grose's legal woes





Refilwe Moloto speaks to Speaker for the City of Cape Town, Alderman Felicity Purchase, about how legal costs for cases against government officials are handled after concerns were raised that taxpayers are footing the bill.

A document released by New24 last week revealed that Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor, Nora Grose's legal fees will cost the City of Cape Town R470, 000 after she was accused of misappropriating city funds.

According to the professor on Monday, the usage of state funds is in contravention of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) and that whomever authorised the payment should be charged with a criminal offence.

In response to Van den Heever's arguments, Purchase countered that it was well within legislature for a "very good reason".

However, when questioned about the matter by Moloto, Purchase offered no direct explanation for it.

The councillors don't deal with money at all. The councillor's job as a sub-council chair is to facilitate a process. This process was a council decision... the decision about having the money go to humanitarian aid is a council decision. In this instance, each sub-council decides on how to spend it. Felicity Purchase - Speaker for the City of Cape Town

The assumption you're making and the assumption your guest is making is that the city has been defrauded. For a case of fraud to, in fact, succeed, there has to be fraud... when the [internal] audited investigation was conducted, no funds were missing, every single cent had been accounted for. Felicity Purchase - Speaker for the City of Cape Town

When questioned, then, about why Grose would ask to be removed from the Municipal Public Accounts Committee (MPAC) if she is innocent, Purchase answers that it was the "honourable thing to do" and that the city had not, in fact, lost any money on account of Grose's decisions.

They talk about fraud, there's an assumption of the city losing money - the city hasn't lost money. We have a paper trail, it's been audited. So, where's the case? Bring her to course. Let's get it resolved. Justice delayed is justice denied. Why aren't we going to trial?... All this was done [not done by Nora Grose]. Nora Grose was present but it was done by the sub-council. Felicity Purchase - Speaker for the City of Cape Town

