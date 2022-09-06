UK economy 'not in a healthy place'. Liz Truss will soon be tested
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Jason Borbora-Sheen, Portfolio Manager at Ninety One.
The outlook for the UK economy and its spiralling inflation is looking dire.
Liz Truss made many commitments that will soon come under pressure.
The problem with Liz Truss is that nobody really knows what she stands for.Bruce Whitfield, presenter - The Money Show
Liz Truss will become the United Kingdom’s next Prime Minister, after winning the contest for the leadership of the Conservative Party.
Foreign Secretary Truss beat former Finance Minister Rishi Sunak by 81,326 votes to 60,399.
The leadership tussle was sparked by Boris Johnson's resignation in July.
It was a victory… in particular for those who favour lower taxes and a smaller state… Her room to manoeuvre is limited… The energy crisis… The outlook in the UK… particularly inflation, is very poor…Jason Borbora-Sheen, Portfolio Manager - Ninety One
The current account deficit is running at a record 8% of GDP… The UK is not in a healthy place… Some of her commitments are going to be tested…Jason Borbora-Sheen, Portfolio Manager - Ninety One
Inflation has become more of a problem in the UK than elsewhere… productivity has flatlined and most growth has come from debt… The growth outlook in the UK is thin…Jason Borbora-Sheen, Portfolio Manager - Ninety One
Whitfield interviewed Borbora-Sheen - scroll up to listen.
