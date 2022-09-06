Streaming issues? Report here
Bavuma to lead Proteas at T20 World Cup, Stubbs named in squad

6 September 2022 11:40 AM
by Mawande Mateza
Tags:
Proteas
Cricket South Africa
T20 World Cup
Temba Bavuma
Tristan Stubbs

Temba Bavuma is expected to recover in time from the injury that kept him out of the current tour to England and will lead the team.

JOHANNESBURG - Cricket South Africa has announced the 15-member Proteas men’s squad to take part in the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia next month.

Temba Bavuma is expected to recover in time from the injury that kept him out of the current tour to England and will lead the team.

There were no major surprises as the Proteas' convenor of selectors named the squad for the tournament.

White-ball captain Temba Bavuma is recovering from an elbow injury and will be available to lead the side when they play their first match on 24 October.

Batter Rassie van der Dussen has not been considered after breaking a finger in the Old Trafford Test while Tristan Stubbs’ form in the recent matches against Ireland and England has earned him a spot in the 15-man squad.

Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen and Andile Phehlukwayo have been named as the travelling reserves.

Selection chief, Victor Mpitsang, said that it had been a really tough squad to select because they had so many players in excellent form over the past few months and performing at a level that made the selectors sit up and notice them.

Proteas squad:

Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs


This article first appeared on EWN : Bavuma to lead Proteas at T20 World Cup, Stubbs named in squad




