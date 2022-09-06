The Midday Report Express: SAPS responds to calls for Minister Cele's removal
Kicking off The Midday Report on Tuesday the Democratic Alliance and Action Society have called for the removal of Police Minister Bheki Cele from office.
Democratic Alliance and Action Society supporters are marching to the police ministry offices in protest over the performance of Cele. Ever the controversial figure, Cele has come under even more fire in recent weeks with a number of high-profile crimes drawing attention to inadequacies in SAPS generally, and police leadership in particular.
Presenter Mandy Wiener also spoke with Police Ministry Spokesperson Lirandzu Themba to hear SAPS's response.
We take our cues in the police ministry from what the President mentioned in his Q&A just last Thursday - where he basically was talking about how he has got absolute confidence in the minister's approach, but also the minister's ability to lead the organisation.Lirandzu Themba, Police Ministry Spokesperson
Other key issues on The Midday Report today:
- Former President Jacob Zuma initiates private prosecution against State advocate Billy Downer and Journalist Karyn Maughan.
- Minority parties call for the removal of Mayor Mpho Phalatse in JHB.
- Stats SA releases second quarter GDP figures.
- The ANC in Limpopo endorsed president Cyril Ramaphosa for a second term in office.
- Life Esidimeni inquiry delayed once again.
Scroll up for full audio.
