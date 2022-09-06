With fuel prices going down, will food prices follow suit?
Lester Kiewit spoke to the chief executive officer (CEO) at the Road Freight Association, Gavin Kelly, and the chief economist at AgriSA, Kulani Siweya, about when South Africans can expect food costs to go down after it was announced that fuel costs would be decreasing.
Petrol is expected to go down by R2.04 and diesel is expected to go down by up to R0.56 on Wednesday.
This has brought some joy to South Africans, particularly people in the transportation sector.
So with fuel prices going down, will food prices follow suit?
According to Kelly, South Africans can expect food costs to come down but this will not come in conjunction with the decrease in fuel costs.
One reason for this, said Kelly, was that the price needed to be filtered through freight, transportation, warehousing and logistics costs.
As such, prices could be dropping within the next 30 to 60 days.
The prices will be positively affected... [but] it's not going to happen tomorrow. It will take some time to filter through... and we will see a decrease in a lot of consumablesGavin Kelly, CEO - Road Freight Association
From an economic perspective, Siweya said that the geopolitical state of the world, which saw increases in grain and oil costs, has an impact on overall food costs.
However, some global food production costs have come down.
On a global front, we have seen grain prices come down which has been the driver of high food prices globally... From a local point of view, I think we are producing quite well but because of international geopolitical situations and production issues, that filtered down to our prices. So, on the grain side we are quite comfortable and we are quite positive that we may see prices going down.Kulani Siweya, chief economist - AgriSA.
Scroll up for the full interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/grocery_shopping.html?sti=lwwi8l41opxwgon888|&mediapopup=80342773
