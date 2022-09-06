Cable car used to rescue injured hiker who fell on Table Mountain





They're usually used to transport tourists and visiting locals up and down one of Cape Town's most iconic attractions, but the Table Mountain Cableway was transformed into a rescue vehicle this past weekend.

One of the iconic cable cars was used to transport an injured hiker who had fallen on the mountain and was in need of urgent medical help.

The 38-year-old man fell while scrambling up a difficult section of the India Venster trail below Fountain Ledge.

A member of the man's hiking party called for help and the Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) team members were immediately dispatched.

Once the rescue team were able to stabilise the man and put him on a stretcher, he was hauled into the iconic Table Mountain Cable Car and brought down the mountain.

"This unique procedure is one that is trained regularly but not often used. Stopping the regular cable car service does affect the tourist," said Mountain Club of SA - Search And Rescue.

We would also like to thank the many visitors who patiently waited while our members hoisted the gentleman into the cable car. Wilderness Search And Rescue WSAR Western Cape

The injured man was transported to the lower cable station and taken, by ambulance, to hospital.

Check out the pictures of the dramatic rescue below:

