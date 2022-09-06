Cable car used to rescue injured hiker who fell on Table Mountain
- An injured hiker was tranported down Table Mountain in a cable car at the weekend
- The 38-year-old man fell while scrambling up a difficult section of the India Venster trail below Fountain Ledge
They're usually used to transport tourists and visiting locals up and down one of Cape Town's most iconic attractions, but the Table Mountain Cableway was transformed into a rescue vehicle this past weekend.
One of the iconic cable cars was used to transport an injured hiker who had fallen on the mountain and was in need of urgent medical help.
The 38-year-old man fell while scrambling up a difficult section of the India Venster trail below Fountain Ledge.
A member of the man's hiking party called for help and the Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) team members were immediately dispatched.
Once the rescue team were able to stabilise the man and put him on a stretcher, he was hauled into the iconic Table Mountain Cable Car and brought down the mountain.
"This unique procedure is one that is trained regularly but not often used. Stopping the regular cable car service does affect the tourist," said Mountain Club of SA - Search And Rescue.
We would also like to thank the many visitors who patiently waited while our members hoisted the gentleman into the cable car.Wilderness Search And Rescue WSAR Western Cape
The injured man was transported to the lower cable station and taken, by ambulance, to hospital.
Check out the pictures of the dramatic rescue below:
RELATED:Tourist who survived 20m fall on Table Mountain is the luckiest man alive'
Source : Wikimedia Commons.
More from Local
Economy shrinks to pre-pandemic level - power cuts, floods only partly to blame
While the latest GDP numbers are nothing to celebrate, there are some positive takeaways says economist Thanda Sithole.Read More
Electoral Amendment Bill at public commentary stage
The Electoral Act 73 was declared unconstitutional in 2020 and parliament was given 24 months to make amendments.Read More
With fuel prices going down, will food prices follow suit?
On Monday, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy announced that fuel prices would come down.Read More
CoCT Speaker Purchase says city is allowed to pay for Grose's legal woes
On Monday, Refilwe Moloto had a conversation with a social security systems administrations chair, Professor Alex Van den Heever, concerning whether or not government officials are allowed to use state funds to cover personal legal battles.Read More
SA's Q2 GDP figure contracts by 0.7%
Stat SA on Tuesday released the country’s latest GDP figures.Read More
Cape Town's war on drugs rages on; stats show drug arrests are on the rise
Enforcement operations shows high amount of drug related arrests in Cape Town in the last week.Read More
CoCT calls for public comment on Muizenberg beachfront upgrade
The Muizenberg beachfront upgrade has been opened for public comment until 27 September.Read More
CoCT eyes Muslim tourism market heading towards holiday season
Cape Town was recently named the Most Promising Muslim-friendly City Destination of The Year at the Halal In Travel Awards.Read More
Santaco responds to taxi violence in Cape Town
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Mandla Hermanus, chairperson of the South African National Taxi Council in the Western Cape, about the recent tax-related violence in Cape Town.Read More