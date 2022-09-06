'Boy on the Run': Through the eyes of an aggrieved boy who lost his mom to GBV
Lester Kiewit spoke to Welcome Mandla Lishiva the author of 'Boy on the Run'.
The author never lost sight of the ghastly image of his mother and her boyfriend laying in a pool of their own blood.
This is after he walked into the room minutes after the boyfriend shot Lishiva’s mom and then himself.
I walked in on the very tragic scene of my mom’s boyfriend shot my mum and then shot himself and they both lay in this puddle of blood.Welcome Mandla Lishiva, author
I was unsettled and deeply unsettled.Welcome Mandla Lishiva, author
The moment left an empty, sunken and unsettling feeling that permanently marred his childhood.
Lishiva (31) who is a writer and journalist penned 'Boy on the Run' to reflect on the grief, trauma and self-discovery that followed his memory of the devastating incident.
He said he never thought he would be able to overcome the tragedy.
Conversations around gender-based violence are never as nuanced as they need to be.
Remembering his mother, he said she was a bold fighter.
Losing her at the hands of a man like that was absolutely devastating but also confusing, as it stood in contrast to who he remembered her to be.
The book is available online at Jacana media.
Listen to the full audio for more.
