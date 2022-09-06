Meet Cape Town's first 'Youth Oscar' nominee - Caleb Payne

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 21:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 21:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Economy shrinks to pre-pandemic level - power cuts, floods only partly to blame While the latest GDP numbers are nothing to celebrate, there are some positive takeaways says economist Thanda Sithole. 6 September 2022 7:23 PM
Electoral Amendment Bill at public commentary stage The Electoral Act 73 was declared unconstitutional in 2020 and parliament was given 24 months to make amendments. 6 September 2022 6:55 PM
With fuel prices going down, will food prices follow suit? On Monday, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy announced that fuel prices would come down. 6 September 2022 2:57 PM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: SAPS responds to calls for Minister Cele's removal Delivered to you every afternoon. 6 September 2022 2:45 PM
The Midday Report Express: Kenyan presidential election dispute concludes Delivered to you every afternoon. 5 September 2022 3:03 PM
City of Cape Town under fire for paying legal costs of fraud-accused councillor Good party MP Brett Herron accuses the DA-led City of Cape Town of hypocrisy for paying to defend a fraud-accused councillor. 5 September 2022 10:27 AM
View all Politics
Economy shrinks to pre-pandemic level - power cuts, floods only partly to blame While the latest GDP numbers are nothing to celebrate, there are some positive takeaways says economist Thanda Sithole. 6 September 2022 7:23 PM
Shoprite Group gains billions in market share (R2.9 bn from Checkers alone) The Shoprite Group has posted record results and a record dividend for its financial year ended 3 July 2022. 6 September 2022 6:57 PM
2041: Artificial Intelligence will make aspects of life unrecognisable Artificial Intelligence will in 20 years’ time be the defining societal development across the world. 6 September 2022 3:56 PM
View all Business
2041: Artificial Intelligence will make aspects of life unrecognisable Artificial Intelligence will in 20 years’ time be the defining societal development across the world. 6 September 2022 3:56 PM
Safety precautions should you experience parachute malfunction whilst skydiving The death of a TikToker made global headlines after she reportedly experienced a spinning malfunction and was unable to use her re... 6 September 2022 3:40 PM
'Boy on the Run': Through the eyes of an aggrieved boy who lost his mom to GBV The memoir explores the disheartening scene of a 12-year-old boy who finds his mother’s lifeless body at the hands of her boyfrien... 6 September 2022 3:22 PM
View all Lifestyle
Bavuma to lead Proteas at T20 World Cup, Stubbs named in squad Temba Bavuma is expected to recover in time from the injury that kept him out of the current tour to England and will lead the tea... 6 September 2022 11:40 AM
[LISTEN] Bryan Habana on life after retirement and his new day job Bryan Habana is the cofounder of Paymenow, a platform that gives workers access to earned wages before payday. 5 September 2022 4:28 PM
Gwijo Squad unites diverse rugby supporters in song Gwijo Squad is a group of passionate rugby supporters who aim to facilitate transformation and unity across racial barriers. 5 September 2022 4:00 PM
View all Sport
Connie Chiume: Telling SA stories kept me consistent for 45 years Chuime was recognised with the Lifetime Achievement award at the 13th Annual 2022 South Africa Film and Television Awards in Sun C... 5 September 2022 12:26 PM
Your guide to the best Safta-winning local content to stream 'Tali’s Baby Diary', 'Reyka', 'I Am All Girls' and 'Glasshouse' were among the winners at the SAFTAs this weekend. 5 September 2022 11:52 AM
Music found me: Nomfusi Two-time SAMA nominee, Nomfusi says music makes her feel seen and heard. 3 September 2022 3:36 PM
View all Entertainment
Truss takes Conservative reins. What can we expect from the British PM-elect? Refilwe spoke to Yossi Mekelberg, professor of International Relations at Chatham House about Liz Truss taking the reins of the Co... 6 September 2022 11:10 AM
UK economy 'not in a healthy place'. Liz Truss will soon be tested Inflation in the UK is spiralling, seemingly out of control, and the economy is teetering on the brink of recession. 6 September 2022 11:01 AM
Mystery plane - perhaps with nobody flying - crashes into Baltic Sea Manifest, a supernatural drama series on 'Netflix', comes to mind as nobody has produced a plausible explanation yet. 5 September 2022 12:06 PM
View all World
Home Affairs says this is the last time Zim visa applications will be extended This means that Zimbabwean nationals have until the 30 June next year to apply. 3 September 2022 11:02 AM
SA's Aspen strikes 4-vaccine deal with Indian producer after COVID vax letdown Aspen Pharmacare will manufacture four Aspen-branded vaccines for Africa under the agreement with the Serum Institute of India. 31 August 2022 7:44 PM
Zim hospital offers to pay bill of migrant patient rebuked by Limpopo MEC A video of Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba berating a Zimbabwean woman for seeking treatment in SA went viral this week. 27 August 2022 11:06 AM
View all Africa
The euro is toast, the pound pummeled – but the rand is holding the line Europe is facing a frigid winter without Russian gas supplies, while the war in Ukraine grinds on. 6 September 2022 9:45 AM
Should SA ban scrap metal exports to curb cable theft? A ban would probably not do much to curb cable theft as it may contravene international trade regulations. 5 September 2022 2:25 PM
5 Tips to recover from a bad investment or stock market loss Petri Redelinghuys (Herenya Capital Advisors) shares invaluable advice on how to make better decisions after losing money. 1 September 2022 6:08 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Meet Cape Town's first 'Youth Oscar' nominee - Caleb Payne

6 September 2022 2:40 PM
by Palesa Moloi
Tags:
2022 Oscars
Oscar nominees

Caleb Payne (11) became the first South African to be nominated for a 'Youth Oscar' for his role as Jetmir in the Netflix film 'Good Life'.
Payne becomes the first South African to be nominated for a 'Youth Oscar'
Payne becomes the first South African to be nominated for a 'Youth Oscar'

South African actor, Caleb Payne (11), cemented his name when he became the first South African actor to be nominated for an Oscar at the Young Artist Academy Awards, also known as the 'Youth Oscars'.

He made history when he became one of the nominees in the Feature Film Artist category for his role as Jetmir, an Albanian refugee in the 2021Netflix film Good Life.

_Good Life _is a film produced in Greece and Cape Town, South Africa by Bonnie Rodini. The film centers around a young woman in her 30s (portrayed by Erica Wessels) fleeing from Cape Town to Greece after a heartbreak where she becomes unlikely friends with a little boy (portrayed by Caleb Payne) that teaches her how to live a good life.

A 2021 Netflix film
A 2021 Netflix film

I am very blessed; God will take me on a path I need to go and everything else.

Caleb Payne - on Capetalk Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Payne is known for his character in the _Netflix _film, The Kissing Booth 3.

However, he was not limited to films as he also made TV appearances in the drama series _Warrior _in Season 1 and 2 and as 'Liam' in the 2022 Resident Evil TV series.

The ceremony for the Young Artist Academy will take place on 2 October 2022 in Hollywood.


This article first appeared on 947 : Meet Cape Town's first 'Youth Oscar' nominee - Caleb Payne




6 September 2022 2:40 PM
by Palesa Moloi
Tags:
2022 Oscars
Oscar nominees

More from Lifestyle

© phonlamaiphoto/123rf.com

2041: Artificial Intelligence will make aspects of life unrecognisable

6 September 2022 3:56 PM

Artificial Intelligence will in 20 years’ time be the defining societal development across the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Skydiver. Picture: Pixabay.com

Safety precautions should you experience parachute malfunction whilst skydiving

6 September 2022 3:40 PM

The death of a TikToker made global headlines after she reportedly experienced a spinning malfunction and was unable to use her reserve parachute in time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Author of Boy On the Run book and journalist Welcome Mandla Lishiva. Picture:@WelcomeWrites/Twitter.

'Boy on the Run': Through the eyes of an aggrieved boy who lost his mom to GBV

6 September 2022 3:22 PM

The memoir explores the disheartening scene of a 12-year-old boy who finds his mother’s lifeless body at the hands of her boyfriend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A large portion of Cape Town's Antipolis wreck has washed onto rocks near the Twelve Apostles Hotel. Picture: City of Cape Town

What to do if you find a historical or heritage item in SA

6 September 2022 6:19 AM

South Africa has a rich history and heritage assets can help give a deeper look into our past and paint a complete picture.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zandile Mafe appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on 12 May 2022. Picture: Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News

What can SA's courts resort to should Mafe continue to refuse to appear?

5 September 2022 6:33 PM

Once again Zandile Mafe, who allegedly set fire to the National Assembly chamber, has failed to appear in court.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Ferdinando's pizza/ Facebook.

Top Cape Town restaurant competes for best pizza in SA prize

5 September 2022 4:44 PM

Pizza makers all over South Africa are competing for the coveted title of the best pizza in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] Bryan Habana on life after retirement and his new day job

5 September 2022 4:28 PM

Bryan Habana is the cofounder of Paymenow, a platform that gives workers access to earned wages before payday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A YouTube screengrab of Leo Prinsloo (left) and Lloyd Mtombeni (right) taking evasive action after their cash-in-transit vehicle was attacked during an attempted heist in Pretoria. Picture: YouTube

Cool and calm: Cash-in-transit van hero Leo Prinsloo turns into TV ad star

5 September 2022 12:51 PM

Lester Kiewit spoke to Leo Prinsloo, the cash-in-transit van driver who made headlines when footage of him foiling an attempted heist went viral.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© olegdudko/123rf.com

Shoprite Group launches bank account with lowest fees in South Africa, by far

5 September 2022 11:27 AM

Banks such as Capitec Bank are facing new, tough competition from the retailer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Open Book Festival played host to 150 literary events featuring over 100 authors. Picture: Sara-Jayne Makwala King

A celebration of local authors: A look back at this weekend's Open Book Festival

5 September 2022 11:22 AM

Cape Town's literary scene was abuzz this weekend with the hotly anticipated return of the Open Book Festival.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

South Africa has just become a MAJOR producer of liquified natural gas

Business

CoCT Speaker Purchase says city is allowed to pay for Grose's legal woes

Local

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

EWN Highlights

Prosecution in mob killing trial of e-hailing driver Mafalala opposes bail

6 September 2022 7:31 PM

Putco to dismiss 1,000 employees for participating in wildcat strike

6 September 2022 5:43 PM

UIF conceals companies that stole millions in Ters funds

6 September 2022 5:05 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA