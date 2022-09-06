Safety precautions should you experience parachute malfunction whilst skydiving





Relebogile Mabotja spoke to the chief instructor of the Johannesburg Skydiving Club, Beverly Cosslett, about what to do should you experience a malfunction whilst skydiving.

A TikTok influencer died while skydiving in Toronto on 27 August.

This was after her reserve parachute did not inflate in time to save her from a spinning malfunction.

Understandably, this made headlines around the world because of the preexisting fear of skydiving accidents and their rarity.

In this day and age, equipment is so advanced that malfunctions are quite rare, and that is why when something like this happens, it makes global headlines because it's so rare. Beverly Cosslett, chief instructor - Johannesburg Skydiving Club

However, adrenaline junkies need not fear death coming their way.

Here are some tips from Cosslett about what to do if you're experiencing any malfunctions whilst skydiving.

All skydiving equipment comes with two parachutes: the main parachute and a reserve parachute divers can use in the event that they're having issues deploying their main parachute.

The reserve parachute is automated to inflate on its own should a diver reach a certain altitude without inflating their main parachute.

A spinning malfunction is an incident where part of the main parachute didn't deploy directly or if one of the brake lines come out.

In the event of a spinning malfunction, divers need to start the reserve drill, which Cosslett describes as arching your body, getting rid of anything in your hands, cutting away the main parachute, and then pulling the reserve handle to open the reserve parachute.

The reserve can take a short while, roughly six minutes, to open so act fast

If someone else is having a malfunction, do not try to help them because this could make things worse.

Once your parachute is open you're on your own. In terms of [the TikToker's] incident, she probably was spinning under her parachute for about thirty, thirty-five seconds. So, that's not enough time for anybody to do anything or for anybody to get near her and, in actual fact, you could make the issue worse. Beverly Cosslett, chief instructor - Johannesburg Skydiving Club

