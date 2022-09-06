Streaming issues? Report here
2041: Artificial Intelligence will make aspects of life unrecognisable

6 September 2022 3:56 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Artificial Intelligence
Ian Mann
business books
book reviews
business book reviews
Gateways Business Consultants

Artificial Intelligence will in 20 years’ time be the defining societal development across the world.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the author or reviewer of a new or trending business book.

This week Whitfield interviewed regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.

Mann reviewed AI 2041: Ten Visions for Our Future by Kai-Fu Lee – a bestseller in much of the world.

© phonlamaiphoto/123rf.com
© phonlamaiphoto/123rf.com

… we’ll have cars that drive themselves… How do you get out of tough situations that can’t be pre-programmed? …

Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

All the stories end with caution… You still need real people…

Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

Almost everything will be recognisable… I don’t think anything is going to jump at us…

Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

Description on Amazon:

How will artificial intelligence change our world within twenty years?

AI will be the defining development of the twenty-first century.

Within two decades, aspects of daily human life will be unrecognisable.

AI will generate unprecedented wealth, revolutionise medicine and education through human-machine symbiosis, and create brand new forms of communication and entertainment.

In liberating us from routine work, however, AI will also challenge the organising principles of our economic and social order.

Meanwhile, AI will bring new risks in the form of autonomous weapons and smart technology that inherits human bias.

AI is at a tipping point, and people need to wake up — both to AI’s radiant pathways and its existential perils for life as we know it.

In this provocative, utterly original work, Kai-Fu Lee, the former president of Google China and bestselling author of AI Superpowers, teams up with celebrated novelist Chen Qiufan to imagine our world in 2041 and how it will be shaped by AI.

In ten gripping short stories, they introduce readers to an array of eye-opening 2041 settings, such as:

In San Francisco, the “job reallocation” industry emerges as deep learning AI causes widespread job displacement

In Tokyo, a music fan is swept up in an immersive form of celebrity worship based on virtual reality and mixed reality

In Mumbai, a teenage girl rebels when AI’s crunching of big data gets in the way of romance

In Seoul, virtual companions with perfected natural language processing (NLP) skills offer orphaned twins new ways to connect

In Munich, a rogue scientist draws on quantum computing, computer vision and other AI technologies in a revenge plot that imperils the world

By gazing toward a not-so-distant horizon, AI 2041 offers urgent insights into our collective future — while reminding readers that, ultimately, humankind remains the author of its destiny.

Whitfield interviewed Mann – scroll up to listen.




