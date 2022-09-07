Location of 1985 Trojan Horse massacre recognised as a heritage site





Pippa Hudson spoke to heritage consultant at the South African Heritage Resources Agency (Sahra), Ron Martin about the site gaining heritage status.

Three young student protesters were killed by police at this site in 1985 .

The site has finally been recognised as a heritage site for its historical significance.

The Trojan Horse Massacre occurred in October 1985. Picture: Youtube/screengrab

The Trojan Horse massacre was a tragic day where three young student protesters were killed by the police.

The tragedy of this case is not only that the three students killed - Jonathan Claasen, Shaun Magmoed, and Michael Miranda were so young, aged 21, 15 and 11 - but also that the police snuck up on the students with clear intentions to cause serious harm, according to Martin.

Their guns were loaded with sharp ammunition, there were no rubber bullets, there was no tear gas canisters. It was sharp ammunition that shows you they intended to hurt people, they intended to even kill people. Ron Martin, Heritage consultant at South African Heritage Resources Agency

The police were hidden on a railway truck and essentially ambushed the protesters, killing three and injuring a further 12, some of whom were not a part of the protest and were in their own homes.

In cases where lives were lost during the apartheid regime, there is still so much grief among families because they have not received justice for what took place.

The recognition of this Trojan Horse massacre site shows that authorities recognise the importance of addressing and acknowledging the atrocities of the past that could not be ignored.

I do not think South Africa must forget that the road towards our democracy was paved with blood. Ron Martin, Heritage consultant at South African Heritage Resources Agency

According to Martin the recognition of this space and others like it is one way to ensure that South Africans remember the past, learn from it, and move together as a nation for the future.

The heritage site is in Athlone and there is a plaque close to the corner of Thornton Road and St Simons Road that the public can visit.

Listen to the audio above for more.