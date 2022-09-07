Retirement: Tax-free savings account is one of your best investment vehicles





Bruce Whitfield talks retirement planning and tax-free savings with Magda Wierzycka, executive chairperson of Sygnia.

- South Africans don't save enough; that is a fact

- A tax-free savings account is on the best vehicles to start a saving habit and invest in your retirement

South Africa is not known for its savings culture and we are regularly reminded that we don't save enough.

The majority of us are likely to end up without enough funds to retire comfortably.

As Bruce Whitfield points out, many South Africans who do put away funds in vehicles like retirement annuities and life annuities fail to realise that the money they'll get each month is treated as income and is therefore taxed.

"It might be charged at a lower rate than when they were working... but any income is in fact taxable."

One extremely useful and beneficial vehicle for starting a savings habit is a tax-free savings account.

It's one of the finest investment opportunities created in South Africa comments Whitfield.

He talks retirement with Magda Wierzycka, founder and executive chairperson of asset manager Sygnia.

She says government's thinking behind tax-free savings is exactly that people generally just don't save enough.

So the concept originated in order to incentivise South Africans to save. That was the main objective. And what it actually allows you to do, is use the tax-free account as a wrapper of what I always define as a shopping bag in which you put your investments. Magda Wierzycka, Executive chair - Sygnia

Basically it allows you to save completely tax free... R36 000 per annum up to a maximum of a R500 000 allowance during your lifetime... and for many people, that actually is a lot of money. Magda Wierzycka, Executive chair - Sygnia

It is marvellous... and, incidentally, these kind of tax-free accounts exist world-wide. Magda Wierzycka, Executive chair - Sygnia

Wierzycka says there's also a general kind of misconception that your living expenses after retirement will be much lower.

In the first place you have to deal with inflation; then it's also possible your medical expenses will rise.

In many cases your medical expenses start climbing and you can't discount those in the calculations, which many people do. Magda Wierzycka, Executive chair - Sygnia

One of the fundamentals of saving and investing is to start saving as early as you can in your lifetime, Wierzycka emphasizes.

What helped her start this habit at the age of 25, was thinking of her R5 000 monthly salary as R4 000 so that the 20% she put away in savings was a given.

Wierzycka says she also never looked at her benefit statements in order to avoid the temptation to withdraw any of her money.

I was pleasantly surprised when, after all these years of saving, my retirement fund now stands at R16 million. Magda Wierzycka, Executive chair - Sygnia

