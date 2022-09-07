Retirement: Tax-free savings account is one of your best investment vehicles

Streaming issues? Report here
Deutsche Welle DW logo Deutsche Welle DW logo
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Goodbye Tsogo Sun - Southern Sun comes full circle with rebrand Bruce Whitfield asks CEO Marcel von Aulock to explain why Southern Sun Hotels have gone full circle on their brand identity. 7 September 2022 9:27 PM
Refunds for consumers who return recalled Purity baby powder Tiger Brands has issued a recall for Purity Essentials baby powder after trace amounts of asbestos were detected in test samples o... 7 September 2022 3:46 PM
Have you got what it takes to join Cape Town's firefighting crews? The City of Cape Town's annual recruitment drive aims to strengthen the city’s defences against vegetation fires between November... 7 September 2022 2:37 PM
View all Local
Zuma's private prosecution of journalist 'a clear abuse of power'- News24 editor Former president Jacob Zuma is launching a private prosecution against state advocate Billy Downer and legal journo Karyn Maughan. 6 September 2022 9:51 PM
'Another govt relief package for SAns not the answer, it's time for big reforms' Cabinet is reportedly debating a relief package to help South Africans weather the storm of rising prices. 6 September 2022 8:32 PM
The Midday Report Express: SAPS responds to calls for Minister Cele's removal Delivered to you every afternoon. 6 September 2022 2:45 PM
View all Politics
Retirement: Tax-free savings account is one of your best investment vehicles Always keep in mind that money received monthly from a retirement or living annuity is income, and therefore taxable. 7 September 2022 9:32 PM
Goodbye Tsogo Sun - Southern Sun comes full circle with rebrand Bruce Whitfield asks CEO Marcel von Aulock to explain why Southern Sun Hotels have gone full circle on their brand identity. 7 September 2022 9:27 PM
Silicon Zanzibar: Island paradise positioning itself as Africa's new tech hub Zanzibar has launched an initiative to attract tech companies and their staff to the island group off the coast of Tanzania. 7 September 2022 8:09 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Getting to the bottom of the Anglo-Boer War in SA Beginning in October 1899 and ending in May 1902, the South African War is one of the country's most definitive historical moments... 7 September 2022 7:03 PM
[LISTEN] 'Our education system – public and private – is failing our children' Even the most expensive schools, in South Africa and abroad, are not futureproofing children. 7 September 2022 3:24 PM
[LISTEN] Is curry a national dish in SA asks author and foodie Ishay Govender? Award-winning food and travel journalist Ishay Govender graces Cape Talk listeners with a master class on the history of curry. 7 September 2022 2:56 PM
View all Lifestyle
Bavuma to lead Proteas at T20 World Cup, Stubbs named in squad Temba Bavuma is expected to recover in time from the injury that kept him out of the current tour to England and will lead the tea... 6 September 2022 11:40 AM
[LISTEN] Bryan Habana on life after retirement and his new day job Bryan Habana is the cofounder of Paymenow, a platform that gives workers access to earned wages before payday. 5 September 2022 4:28 PM
Gwijo Squad unites diverse rugby supporters in song Gwijo Squad is a group of passionate rugby supporters who aim to facilitate transformation and unity across racial barriers. 5 September 2022 4:00 PM
View all Sport
Bad news for SA Beliebers as Justin Bieber cancels world tour The Canadian singer says the tour has taken a toll on his health and he needs to 'take a break from touring' for the time being. 7 September 2022 11:30 AM
Connie Chiume: Telling SA stories kept me consistent for 45 years Chuime was recognised with the Lifetime Achievement award at the 13th Annual 2022 South Africa Film and Television Awards in Sun C... 5 September 2022 12:26 PM
Your guide to the best Safta-winning local content to stream 'Tali’s Baby Diary', 'Reyka', 'I Am All Girls' and 'Glasshouse' were among the winners at the SAFTAs this weekend. 5 September 2022 11:52 AM
View all Entertainment
Is Ethiopia descending into civil war again? A massacre in Oromia starkly indicates that Ethiopia is back at war with itself, reports The Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish. 7 September 2022 2:07 PM
Russia buys North Korean artillery as its war in Ukraine grinds on Moscow is throwing military hardware from North Korea into the frontline forces in Ukraine, reports Adam Gilchrist. 7 September 2022 10:55 AM
Truss takes Conservative reins. What can we expect from the British PM-elect? Refilwe spoke to Yossi Mekelberg, professor of International Relations at Chatham House about Liz Truss taking the reins of the Co... 6 September 2022 11:10 AM
View all World
Is Ethiopia descending into civil war again? A massacre in Oromia starkly indicates that Ethiopia is back at war with itself, reports The Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish. 7 September 2022 2:07 PM
Non-bank finance is key in ESG While micro-finance has its detractors, it has the potential to be a critical part of the ESG investment landscape. 7 September 2022 8:57 AM
Home Affairs says this is the last time Zim visa applications will be extended This means that Zimbabwean nationals have until the 30 June next year to apply. 3 September 2022 11:02 AM
View all Africa
[LISTEN] 'Our education system – public and private – is failing our children' Even the most expensive schools, in South Africa and abroad, are not futureproofing children. 7 September 2022 3:24 PM
Zuma's private prosecution of journalist 'a clear abuse of power'- News24 editor Former president Jacob Zuma is launching a private prosecution against state advocate Billy Downer and legal journo Karyn Maughan. 6 September 2022 9:51 PM
[WATCH] Edible evidence! KFC gives 'fake food inspector' a grilling KFC's fun new campaign may be ripping off detective series, but it's 'authentically South African'. 6 September 2022 8:49 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Retirement: Tax-free savings account is one of your best investment vehicles

7 September 2022 9:32 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Retirement
Bruce Whitfield
Personal finance
Tax free savings account
investing
investments
Sygnia
Magda Wierzycka
retiring
retirement annuity
saving
Tax free savings accounts

Always keep in mind that money received monthly from a retirement or living annuity is income, and therefore taxable.

Bruce Whitfield talks retirement planning and tax-free savings with Magda Wierzycka, executive chairperson of Sygnia.

- South Africans don't save enough; that is a fact

- A tax-free savings account is on the best vehicles to start a saving habit and invest in your retirement

@ 56405205/123rf.com
@ 56405205/123rf.com

South Africa is not known for its savings culture and we are regularly reminded that we don't save enough.

The majority of us are likely to end up without enough funds to retire comfortably.

As Bruce Whitfield points out, many South Africans who do put away funds in vehicles like retirement annuities and life annuities fail to realise that the money they'll get each month is treated as income and is therefore taxed.

"It might be charged at a lower rate than when they were working... but any income is in fact taxable."

RELATED: EXPLAINER Tax Free Savings Accounts vs Retirement Annuities 101

One extremely useful and beneficial vehicle for starting a savings habit is a tax-free savings account.

It's one of the finest investment opportunities created in South Africa comments Whitfield.

He talks retirement with Magda Wierzycka, founder and executive chairperson of asset manager Sygnia.

She says government's thinking behind tax-free savings is exactly that people generally just don't save enough.

So the concept originated in order to incentivise South Africans to save. That was the main objective. And what it actually allows you to do, is use the tax-free account as a wrapper of what I always define as a shopping bag in which you put your investments.

Magda Wierzycka, Executive chair - Sygnia

Basically it allows you to save completely tax free... R36 000 per annum up to a maximum of a R500 000 allowance during your lifetime... and for many people, that actually is a lot of money.

Magda Wierzycka, Executive chair - Sygnia

It is marvellous... and, incidentally, these kind of tax-free accounts exist world-wide.

Magda Wierzycka, Executive chair - Sygnia

Wierzycka says there's also a general kind of misconception that your living expenses after retirement will be much lower.

In the first place you have to deal with inflation; then it's also possible your medical expenses will rise.

In many cases your medical expenses start climbing and you can't discount those in the calculations, which many people do.

Magda Wierzycka, Executive chair - Sygnia

One of the fundamentals of saving and investing is to start saving as early as you can in your lifetime, Wierzycka emphasizes.

What helped her start this habit at the age of 25, was thinking of her R5 000 monthly salary as R4 000 so that the 20% she put away in savings was a given.

Wierzycka says she also never looked at her benefit statements in order to avoid the temptation to withdraw any of her money.

I was pleasantly surprised when, after all these years of saving, my retirement fund now stands at R16 million.

Magda Wierzycka, Executive chair - Sygnia

Scroll up for more info on tax-free savings accounts and Wierzycka's saving tips in the interview audio




7 September 2022 9:32 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Retirement
Bruce Whitfield
Personal finance
Tax free savings account
investing
investments
Sygnia
Magda Wierzycka
retiring
retirement annuity
saving
Tax free savings accounts

More from MyMoney Online

[LISTEN] Bryan Habana on life after retirement and his new day job

5 September 2022 4:28 PM

Bryan Habana is the cofounder of Paymenow, a platform that gives workers access to earned wages before payday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© olegdudko/123rf.com

Shoprite Group launches bank account with lowest fees in South Africa, by far

5 September 2022 11:27 AM

Banks such as Capitec Bank are facing new, tough competition from the retailer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ fizkes/123rf.com

5 Tips to recover from a bad investment or stock market loss

1 September 2022 6:08 PM

Petri Redelinghuys (Herenya Capital Advisors) shares invaluable advice on how to make better decisions after losing money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ ilixe48/123rf.com

We worry we won't have enough money to retire but what if you die with TOO MUCH?

18 August 2022 11:02 PM

People who die with 'too much' money often sacrificed too much of their lives to ensure they never run out says Warren Ingram.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What to invest in? @ ismagilov/123rf.com

7 questions to ask before investing your hard-earned money

17 August 2022 3:43 PM

Before investing a cent, ask these seven questions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© hyrons/123rf.com

Your job may not give you a raise in 2022. Work-from-home and vouchers instead?

17 August 2022 11:58 AM

The economy is toast and prices are skyrocketing, but employers are struggling to adjust compensation accordingly.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© melpomen/123rf.com

How to make money buying and selling property

15 August 2022 10:41 AM

Africa Melane interviewed MortgageMe director, Andrea Tucker, about what you need to know when attempting to flip a house.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© danienel/123rf.com

Learn how to use stokvels to create wealth

11 August 2022 2:55 PM

Africa Melane talks to Women in Stokvel co-founder Ellen Mokau about how to use stokvels to save and make money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© michaeljayfoto/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Retirement is changing – soon your savings will become more accessible

4 August 2022 2:18 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Blessing Utete, Managing Executive at Old Mutual Corporate Consultants.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A second-hand VW Polo. © tupungato/123rf.com

Tips for buying a second-hand car for less than R80 000

4 August 2022 12:19 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Baby snatched from trolley in a flash - while the mother is right there

Local

Suspect arrested over execution of 11-year-old boy and his alleged gangster dad

Local

'Now I can relax', says CT street vendor after scooping R86.9m Lotto win

Local

EWN Highlights

Purity baby powder recall: 'A batch-specific issue, but production suspended'

7 September 2022 7:53 PM

Meyiwa murder trial: State's first witness, sgt Thabo Mosia, concludes testimony

7 September 2022 5:40 PM

Children among 15 dead in Uganda landslide

7 September 2022 4:17 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA