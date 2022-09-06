Streaming issues? Report here
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Today at 05:50
PUTCO Strike
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Lindokuhle Xulu - Spokesperson at Putco Bus Services
Today at 06:20
Jo-Ann Strauss: Top-of-the-world yet down-to-earth
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jo-Ann Strauss
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday: Kam'Bati River Resort
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jaco Badenhorst | owner at OENA Escapes
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: Lebo-M in the flesh
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lebo M - at music producer and composer
Today at 07:20
Hello Craig Lucas!
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Craig Lucas
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Sandra Prinsloo - a national treasure
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sandra Prinsloo - Actress, Director, & Producer
Today at 08:21
INTERVIEW: Legend of stage and screen John Kani
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
John Kani - Writer And Actor at ...
Today at 08:40
Marc Lottering - pit stop in SA
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Marc Lottering - Stand-Up Comedian
Today at 09:20
Alleged Gangster killed with two innocent sons
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Allen Reebock
Today at 09:50
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:05
The History of Curry in South Africa
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ishay Govender
Today at 11:05
[ZOOM] Joel Kaplin: Why the private and public education system fails children [zoom]
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
joel kaplan
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Latest Local
View all Local
[WATCH] Edible evidence! KFC gives 'fake food inspector' a grilling

6 September 2022 8:49 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
KFC's fun new campaign may be ripping off detective series, but it's 'authentically South African'.

Branding expert Jeremy Sampson talks advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show.

Every week The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield asks a branding expert to share their advertising “heroes” and “zeros”.

This week, KFC's campaign featuring a fake food inspector is the "hero" pick for Jeremy Sampson, MD of Brand Finance Africa.

Screengrab from KFC PI Diaries campaign
Screengrab from KFC PI Diaries campaign

The chicken franchise says it launched an investigation after reports of this "fake inspector" trying to score free food from its outlets across the country.

"KFC has appointed Private Investigator Beckett Mathunzi to establish the authenticity of the alleged reports and, if real, track down the identity of the fake KFC food inspector."

RELATED: Why is Hungry Lion not producing creative ads like other SA chicken giants?

Sampson describes the ad as great storytelling, with a light touch.

They're taking off one of the detective shows, but it's authentic to South Africa. You have South African actors, South African accents... and interwoven into the dialogue are well-known South African places, even De Aar

Jeremy Sampson, MD - Brand Finance Africa

KFC are making sure people realise that there is such a thing as an authentic KFC but the only place to get it, is at KFC.

Jeremy Sampson, MD - Brand Finance Africa

Scroll up to listen to Sampson's advertising critiques




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
