[WATCH] Edible evidence! KFC gives 'fake food inspector' a grilling
Branding expert Jeremy Sampson talks advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show.
Every week The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield asks a branding expert to share their advertising “heroes” and “zeros”.
This week, KFC's campaign featuring a fake food inspector is the "hero" pick for Jeremy Sampson, MD of Brand Finance Africa.
The chicken franchise says it launched an investigation after reports of this "fake inspector" trying to score free food from its outlets across the country.
"KFC has appointed Private Investigator Beckett Mathunzi to establish the authenticity of the alleged reports and, if real, track down the identity of the fake KFC food inspector."
RELATED: Why is Hungry Lion not producing creative ads like other SA chicken giants?
Sampson describes the ad as great storytelling, with a light touch.
They're taking off one of the detective shows, but it's authentic to South Africa. You have South African actors, South African accents... and interwoven into the dialogue are well-known South African places, even De AarJeremy Sampson, MD - Brand Finance Africa
KFC are making sure people realise that there is such a thing as an authentic KFC but the only place to get it, is at KFC.Jeremy Sampson, MD - Brand Finance Africa
Scroll up to listen to Sampson's advertising critiques
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_i6J2FkAax8
More from Business
Zuma's private prosecution of journalist 'a clear abuse of power'- News24 editor
Former president Jacob Zuma is launching a private prosecution against state advocate Billy Downer and legal journo Karyn Maughan.Read More
'Another govt relief package for SAns not the answer, it's time for big reforms'
Cabinet is reportedly debating a relief package to help South Africans weather the storm of rising prices.Read More
Economy shrinks to pre-pandemic level - power cuts, floods only partly to blame
While the latest GDP numbers are nothing to celebrate, there are some positive takeaways says economist Thanda Sithole.Read More
Shoprite Group gains billions in market share (R2.9 bn from Checkers alone)
The Shoprite Group has posted record results and a record dividend for its financial year ended 3 July 2022.Read More
2041: Artificial Intelligence will make aspects of life unrecognisable
Artificial Intelligence will in 20 years’ time be the defining societal development across the world.Read More
South Africa has just become a MAJOR producer of liquified natural gas
Renergen has started producing LNG in commercial quantities and will soon start delivering it to its customers.Read More
SA's Q2 GDP figure contracts by 0.7%
Stat SA on Tuesday released the country’s latest GDP figures.Read More
UK economy 'not in a healthy place'. Liz Truss will soon be tested
Inflation in the UK is spiralling, seemingly out of control, and the economy is teetering on the brink of recession.Read More
The euro is toast, the pound pummeled – but the rand is holding the line
Europe is facing a frigid winter without Russian gas supplies, while the war in Ukraine grinds on.Read More
More from Lifestyle
2041: Artificial Intelligence will make aspects of life unrecognisable
Artificial Intelligence will in 20 years’ time be the defining societal development across the world.Read More
Safety precautions should you experience parachute malfunction whilst skydiving
The death of a TikToker made global headlines after she reportedly experienced a spinning malfunction and was unable to use her reserve parachute in time.Read More
'Boy on the Run': Through the eyes of an aggrieved boy who lost his mom to GBV
The memoir explores the disheartening scene of a 12-year-old boy who finds his mother’s lifeless body at the hands of her boyfriend.Read More
Meet Cape Town's first 'Youth Oscar' nominee - Caleb Payne
Caleb Payne (11) became the first South African to be nominated for a 'Youth Oscar' for his role as Jetmir in the Netflix film 'Good Life'.Read More
What to do if you find a historical or heritage item in SA
South Africa has a rich history and heritage assets can help give a deeper look into our past and paint a complete picture.Read More
What can SA's courts resort to should Mafe continue to refuse to appear?
Once again Zandile Mafe, who allegedly set fire to the National Assembly chamber, has failed to appear in court.Read More
Top Cape Town restaurant competes for best pizza in SA prize
Pizza makers all over South Africa are competing for the coveted title of the best pizza in South Africa.Read More
[LISTEN] Bryan Habana on life after retirement and his new day job
Bryan Habana is the cofounder of Paymenow, a platform that gives workers access to earned wages before payday.Read More
Cool and calm: Cash-in-transit van hero Leo Prinsloo turns into TV ad star
Lester Kiewit spoke to Leo Prinsloo, the cash-in-transit van driver who made headlines when footage of him foiling an attempted heist went viral.Read More
More from Opinion
Zuma's private prosecution of journalist 'a clear abuse of power'- News24 editor
Former president Jacob Zuma is launching a private prosecution against state advocate Billy Downer and legal journo Karyn Maughan.Read More
2041: Artificial Intelligence will make aspects of life unrecognisable
Artificial Intelligence will in 20 years’ time be the defining societal development across the world.Read More
The euro is toast, the pound pummeled – but the rand is holding the line
Europe is facing a frigid winter without Russian gas supplies, while the war in Ukraine grinds on.Read More
Should SA ban scrap metal exports to curb cable theft?
A ban would probably not do much to curb cable theft as it may contravene international trade regulations.Read More
5 Tips to recover from a bad investment or stock market loss
Petri Redelinghuys (Herenya Capital Advisors) shares invaluable advice on how to make better decisions after losing money.Read More
[LISTEN] Could SA’s water crisis eclipse the energy crisis?
For how much longer will South Africans have safe, clean, and unpolluted drinking water?Read More
'Tourists, stay home!' say some in Cape Town (and other much-visited cities)
Anti-tourism activists from Barcelona to the Mother City are railing against the negative impact of mass tourism.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Ramaphosa’s fight against graft needs more action, less talking
This week, Ramphosa announced the names of appointees to the National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
[WATCH] 'BMW campaign acknowledges that passion for the brand knows no race'
For years BMW never featured black people in their advertising and now there's been a shift, says advertising expert Brendan SeeryRead More