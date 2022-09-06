'Another govt relief package for SAns not the answer, it's time for big reforms'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Lumkile Mondi, senior lecturer at the Wits School of Economics and Business Science.
- Cabinet is reportedly debating a relief package to help South Africans weather the cost of living crisis
- Economist Lumkile Mondi believes this just a political ploy that will not help fix the failing economy
Cabinet is reportedly debating a relief package to help South Africans weather the storm of increasing prices.
Cabinet members are meeting in Tshwane to discuss ways of moving the economy forward.
Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele told BusinessLive that they would debate implementing a relief package to shield consumers from the cost of living crisis.
The lekgotla sets the tone for midterm budget policy statement discussions and brings together government leadership to engage on a range of issues, including strengthening state capacity, fighting crime & corruption and growing the economy. #GrowSouthAfrica 🇿🇦#LeaveNoOneBehind pic.twitter.com/HaQAy0VA7A— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) September 5, 2022
Meanwhile, GDP figures released on Tuesday show the economy is shrinking - GDP declined by 0.7% percent in the second quarter of 2022.
It's already estimated that one in three South Africans live off a social grant; encouraging more dependency on the state should not be an option Mondi says.
Many South Africans are now dependent on state support in terms of income. However, we all know that many South Africans are being impoverished by the destruction of infrastructure under the ANC government. Whether it's transport infrastructure, energy infrastructure and given the spatial apartheid that was inherited by the ANC, that lack of mobility for many... leads to dependence on the state.Lumkile Mondi, Senior lecturer - Wits School of Economics and Business Science
The discussions taking place in the Cabinet lekgotla relating to some form of support are nothing but an attempt at a political cycle given the challenges that the ANC is facing of an abysmally failing economy, failing infrastructure, of discontent... as unemployment bites.Lumkile Mondi, Senior lecturer - Wits School of Economics and Business Science
Leadership is failing, and it's failing abysmally... The discussions... are aiming at appeasing those who are desperate...Lumkile Mondi, Senior lecturer - Wits School of Economics and Business Science
Politicians are addicted to handouts comments Whitfield, "because they believe that buys them support and another five years in office".
Absolutely... We are encouraged by the recent reforms that the President has announced relating to our energy crisis and we should encourage them to go further... We know that in the telecoms space those reforms were thwarted by one of the players going to court... We also know that Transnet has let us down big time in a period when we could be exporting so much...Lumkile Mondi, Senior lecturer - Wits School of Economics and Business Science
The way to get out of this is not what they are discussing around another package to try and help households... This is a time for big reforms... Let's bring the players that are willing and able to invest in infrastructure and to drive investment and therefore growth... We need faster reforms, that are focused on growth driven by investment, and the state must play a much bigger role in enabling it.Lumkile Mondi, Senior lecturer - Wits School of Economics and Business Science
