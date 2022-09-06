Shoprite Group gains billions in market share (R2.9 bn from Checkers alone)





The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO of Shoprite Holdings.

- The Shoprite Group increased sales by almost 10% to just over R184 billion in the 52 weeks ending 3 July 2022

- An eventual 117 new stores were opened across its platforms during the financial year - that's one every three days

Customers shopping at Shoprite. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

The Shoprite Group increased sales by 9.6% to just over R184 billion in the 52 weeks ending 3 July 2022 (compared to 53 weeks in the previous financial year).

Full-year basic headline earnings per share (excluding discontinued operations) were up 10.3% to 1 055 cents (from 956.3c for the previous period).

The grocery giant declared a final dividend of 367 cents per share, bringing the total dividend for the year to 600c per share - reflecting year-on-year growth of 10.3%.

Shoprite posts stellar results, Checkers Sixty60 drawing new customers in-store

Shoprite's core South African business accounts for 80% of Group sales.

Local supermarket sales increased by 10.1%.

An eventual 117 new stores were opened during the financial year - that's one every three days.

At the same time, 39 of the stores damaged during the July 2021 unrest remain closed and 10 of these will not reopen.

Bruce Whitfield chats to Group CEO Pieter Engelbrecht about the fierce competition for South Africans' shopping rands among the top retailers.

Woolies ups dividend by 250%, plans to take food business 'to another level'

Engelbrecht concurs that Shoprite has, across all its platforms, now established itself as the dominant food retailer in the country.

What is good for us is that we can truly say that we didn't start yesterday - we have a very distinct brand portfolio across the entire market segment... Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO - Shoprite Holdings

A couple of years ago we split the operational management to support those brands specifically so that we have this singular focus on the consumer that we serve in each of the markets. Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO - Shoprite Holdings

In terms of the 6.2 billion market share that we gained (the highest ever in one year), 3.3 billion out of that was under the Shoprite banner and 2.9 billion was under the Checkers banner. Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO - Shoprite Holdings

Scroll up and listen to the interview for more detail