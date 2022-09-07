Universal access consultations are underway for Muizenberg beachfront upgrade





Pippa Hudson spoke to Roxy Davis, a surfing professional who offers classes to the disabled community at the Muizenberg beachfront.

• The City of Cape Town (CoCT) called on citizens to participate in open consultations over the upgrades at Muizenberg beachfront.

• Residents have until Monday, 26 September 2022 to have their say.

A representation of proposed Muizenberg beachfront upgrade. @CityofCT/Facebook

Davis said the CoCT approached her in terms of universal access and disability inclusion.

Some of the beach's poles were rotting, which prevents wheelchair users' ability to access certain areas.

The consultation will be a game changer for the community, added Davis.

There’s certain areas that we can’t even use... Roxy Davis, founder of Roxy Davis foundation

Implementing these changes will allow people with disabilities to have a better experience of the beach with their families.

It’s nowhere close to any amenities or near to where anybody else would be using the public access. Roxy Davis, founder of Roxy Davis foundation

