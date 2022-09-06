How can parents help their children to be more mindful?





Pippa Hudson spoke to psychologist and podcaster and the author of #Raising Mindful Kids – _a Mindfulness toolkit for adults and children, _Paul Bushell about why parents should instill mindfulness in children.

Mindfulness involves choosing to slow your world down and connecting with the present .

This can help manage feelings of stress and has a range of benefits.

© rawpixel/123rf

In a fast-paced world, it can be difficult to take a step back and reflect, especially for young children growing up in such busy environments.

According to Bushell, mindfulness refers to a conscious decision to slow your world down to acknowledge and experience your feelings.

He added that mindfulness was an important skill for children and adults.

Mindfulness, choosing to go into manual mode, to choose to drop an anchor is so valuable and not only to children. Paul Bushell, psychologist and podcaster and author

Mindfulness involves focusing on the now and your immediate situation rather than panicking about the past, the future, and everything that needs to be done.

Bushell said this skill can help children develop their emotional intelligence to better understand their difficult or overwhelming feelings.

The activities in the book are designed for parents and their children to work through to build a connection and learn mindfulness skills together, said Bushell.

Part of learning mindfulness is learning to retrain our brains away from the culture of instant gratification and instant responses that have come with the rise of technology.

He also said it was important for parents to not only teach mindfulness but also to practice it as children learn from what they see.

