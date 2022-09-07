Silicon Zanzibar: Island paradise positioning itself as Africa's new tech hub

Streaming issues? Report here
Deutsche Welle DW logo Deutsche Welle DW logo
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 04:50
Health Feature: Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Leana Olivier - CEO at Foundation For Alcohol Related Research
Today at 05:10
PUTCO Strike follow up
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Sizwe Pamla - National spokesperson at COSATU
Sizwe Pamla - Spokesperson at COSATU
Sizwe Pamla- National spokesperson for Cosatu.
Today at 05:50
Cricket: Proteas vs England Third Test
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
David Midgeley - Cricket Commentator at 1WorldSR
Today at 06:10
Interview: Tourism charter operators on their knees over permit backlog
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Fiona Brooke-Leggatt - Chairperson at Private Charter Passenger Association (PCPA)
Today at 06:25
Milnerton Lagoon and the stink - update
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Caroline Marx - Group Admin at Rethink the Stink - Facebook Group
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursday : Quiet Quitting
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kirsty Bisset - Managing Director at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: Why the Road Accident Fund is being dragged to court for its new policy
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Bernadette Wicks
Today at 07:20
Where is the R10.5 billion bailout for SAA? - and why is the Takatso Consortium so quiet?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Phuthego Mojapele - Aviation Analyst at ...
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Abdullah vs. City of Cape Town goes to court
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Seehaam Samaai, Director of the Women’s Legal Centre
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Professor of History in the International Relations Department at Wits University
Today at 09:20
Who are the Amaphela's
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mr. Dumisani Qwebe
Today at 09:40
Dino Expo Opens. But Australians, and some Capetonians still waiting for refunds
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:05
DW Bonn explores news & views from Germany
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Helen Seeney
Today at 10:15
We need more trans-visibility: Zoey Black
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Zoey Black
Today at 11:05
Benefit concert for Steve Newman at the Baxter
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Steve Newman
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Goodbye Tsogo Sun - Southern Sun comes full circle with rebrand Bruce Whitfield asks CEO Marcel von Aulock to explain why Southern Sun Hotels have gone full circle on their brand identity. 7 September 2022 9:27 PM
Refunds for consumers who return recalled Purity baby powder Tiger Brands has issued a recall for Purity Essentials baby powder after trace amounts of asbestos were detected in test samples o... 7 September 2022 3:46 PM
Have you got what it takes to join Cape Town's firefighting crews? The City of Cape Town's annual recruitment drive aims to strengthen the city’s defences against vegetation fires between November... 7 September 2022 2:37 PM
View all Local
Zuma's private prosecution of journalist 'a clear abuse of power'- News24 editor Former president Jacob Zuma is launching a private prosecution against state advocate Billy Downer and legal journo Karyn Maughan. 6 September 2022 9:51 PM
'Another govt relief package for SAns not the answer, it's time for big reforms' Cabinet is reportedly debating a relief package to help South Africans weather the storm of rising prices. 6 September 2022 8:32 PM
The Midday Report Express: SAPS responds to calls for Minister Cele's removal Delivered to you every afternoon. 6 September 2022 2:45 PM
View all Politics
Retirement: Tax-free savings account is one of your best investment vehicles Always keep in mind that money received monthly from a retirement or living annuity is income, and therefore taxable. 7 September 2022 9:32 PM
Goodbye Tsogo Sun - Southern Sun comes full circle with rebrand Bruce Whitfield asks CEO Marcel von Aulock to explain why Southern Sun Hotels have gone full circle on their brand identity. 7 September 2022 9:27 PM
Silicon Zanzibar: Island paradise positioning itself as Africa's new tech hub Zanzibar has launched an initiative to attract tech companies and their staff to the island group off the coast of Tanzania. 7 September 2022 8:09 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Getting to the bottom of the Anglo-Boer War in SA Beginning in October 1899 and ending in May 1902, the South African War is one of the country's most definitive historical moments... 7 September 2022 7:03 PM
[LISTEN] 'Our education system – public and private – is failing our children' Even the most expensive schools, in South Africa and abroad, are not futureproofing children. 7 September 2022 3:24 PM
[LISTEN] Is curry a national dish in SA asks author and foodie Ishay Govender? Award-winning food and travel journalist Ishay Govender graces Cape Talk listeners with a master class on the history of curry. 7 September 2022 2:56 PM
View all Lifestyle
Bavuma to lead Proteas at T20 World Cup, Stubbs named in squad Temba Bavuma is expected to recover in time from the injury that kept him out of the current tour to England and will lead the tea... 6 September 2022 11:40 AM
[LISTEN] Bryan Habana on life after retirement and his new day job Bryan Habana is the cofounder of Paymenow, a platform that gives workers access to earned wages before payday. 5 September 2022 4:28 PM
Gwijo Squad unites diverse rugby supporters in song Gwijo Squad is a group of passionate rugby supporters who aim to facilitate transformation and unity across racial barriers. 5 September 2022 4:00 PM
View all Sport
Bad news for SA Beliebers as Justin Bieber cancels world tour The Canadian singer says the tour has taken a toll on his health and he needs to 'take a break from touring' for the time being. 7 September 2022 11:30 AM
Connie Chiume: Telling SA stories kept me consistent for 45 years Chuime was recognised with the Lifetime Achievement award at the 13th Annual 2022 South Africa Film and Television Awards in Sun C... 5 September 2022 12:26 PM
Your guide to the best Safta-winning local content to stream 'Tali’s Baby Diary', 'Reyka', 'I Am All Girls' and 'Glasshouse' were among the winners at the SAFTAs this weekend. 5 September 2022 11:52 AM
View all Entertainment
Is Ethiopia descending into civil war again? A massacre in Oromia starkly indicates that Ethiopia is back at war with itself, reports The Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish. 7 September 2022 2:07 PM
Russia buys North Korean artillery as its war in Ukraine grinds on Moscow is throwing military hardware from North Korea into the frontline forces in Ukraine, reports Adam Gilchrist. 7 September 2022 10:55 AM
Truss takes Conservative reins. What can we expect from the British PM-elect? Refilwe spoke to Yossi Mekelberg, professor of International Relations at Chatham House about Liz Truss taking the reins of the Co... 6 September 2022 11:10 AM
View all World
Is Ethiopia descending into civil war again? A massacre in Oromia starkly indicates that Ethiopia is back at war with itself, reports The Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish. 7 September 2022 2:07 PM
Non-bank finance is key in ESG While micro-finance has its detractors, it has the potential to be a critical part of the ESG investment landscape. 7 September 2022 8:57 AM
Home Affairs says this is the last time Zim visa applications will be extended This means that Zimbabwean nationals have until the 30 June next year to apply. 3 September 2022 11:02 AM
View all Africa
[LISTEN] 'Our education system – public and private – is failing our children' Even the most expensive schools, in South Africa and abroad, are not futureproofing children. 7 September 2022 3:24 PM
Zuma's private prosecution of journalist 'a clear abuse of power'- News24 editor Former president Jacob Zuma is launching a private prosecution against state advocate Billy Downer and legal journo Karyn Maughan. 6 September 2022 9:51 PM
[WATCH] Edible evidence! KFC gives 'fake food inspector' a grilling KFC's fun new campaign may be ripping off detective series, but it's 'authentically South African'. 6 September 2022 8:49 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Africa

Silicon Zanzibar: Island paradise positioning itself as Africa's new tech hub

7 September 2022 8:09 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Tanzania
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Silicon Valley
Zanzibar
Jaco Maritz
tech industry
Silicon Zanzibar
Wasoko

Zanzibar has launched an initiative to attract tech companies and their staff to the island group off the coast of Tanzania.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz, editor-in-chief of 'How we made it in Africa'.

- Zanzibar wants to position itself as the new tech hub of Africa

- A new initiative offers work visas and tax incentives to tech companies relocating to the island group off the coast of Tanzania

Think of Zanzibar, and you usually picture a tropical island paradise with sandy beaches and turquoise waters.

Tourism is a huge income earner for the semi-autonomous archipelago off the coast of Tanzania.

Now there is a drive to promote Zanzibar also as a destination for tech companies and their staff.

Aerial image of Stone Town, Zanzibar @ margo1778/123rf.com
Aerial image of Stone Town, Zanzibar @ margo1778/123rf.com

The Zanzibar Ministry of Investment and Economic Development launched the initiative this week through public-private partnership "Silicon Zanzibar".

Government wants to position the main island as a tech hub by offering work visas and tax incentives for relocating tech workers, writes Jaco Maritz in an article for "How we made it in Africa".

RELATED: Zanzibar latest Indian Ocean Island to lure expats with residency, tax scheme

Bruce Whitfield finds out more from Maritz, editor-in-chief of the online business platform.

He says the CEO and tech team of one of the continent's biggest tech startups, Wasoko, has already relocated to Zanzibar as part of the initiative.

Having the company on board is a big deal Maritz says.

The company raised raised over $100 million in additional funding earlier this year.

They've got a platform that connects millions of informal traders in Africa to the manufacturers of consumer goods... for instance if you're a small, informal shopkeeper in Nairobi and you want more stock of Unilever soap you would go to the Wasoko app, order, and it would be delivered to your store.

Jaco Maritz, Editor-in-chief - How we made it in Africa

How Zanzibar is looking to attract these tech companies is by offering them work visas for relocating their tech workers as well as exemptions from corporate tax for ten years.

Jaco Maritz, Editor-in-chief - How we made it in Africa

It'll be interesting to see just how many tech companies they're able to attract. They are obviously looking at diversifying their economy, it's obviously a nice location, they are offering these incentives....

Jaco Maritz, Editor-in-chief - How we made it in Africa

Scroll up for the audio to listen to the interview




7 September 2022 8:09 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Tanzania
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Silicon Valley
Zanzibar
Jaco Maritz
tech industry
Silicon Zanzibar
Wasoko

More from Business

@ 56405205/123rf.com

Retirement: Tax-free savings account is one of your best investment vehicles

7 September 2022 9:32 PM

Always keep in mind that money received monthly from a retirement or living annuity is income, and therefore taxable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tsogo Sun rebrands back to Southern Sun, logo from Facebook @SouthernSunHotels

Goodbye Tsogo Sun - Southern Sun comes full circle with rebrand

7 September 2022 9:27 PM

Bruce Whitfield asks CEO Marcel von Aulock to explain why Southern Sun Hotels have gone full circle on their brand identity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tiger Brands has recalled the Purity Essentials Baby Powder. Picture: @TigerBrands/Twitter

Purity baby powder recall: 'A batch-specific issue, but production suspended'

7 September 2022 7:53 PM

Tiger Brands has recalled baby powder products containing talc after trace levels of asbestos were detected in test samples.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Information Regulator

After two decades, SA's privacy and transparency laws are ready for action

7 September 2022 7:15 PM

It may have taken a long time, but citizens can expect better protection now

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Discovery Group offices in Sandton. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

Record profits for Discovery, 58% of SA medical aid members now on its scheme

7 September 2022 6:52 PM

Discovery Holdings' results for the year ended 30 June 2022, show profits back to pre-pandemic levels.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Cathy Yeulet/123rf.com

[LISTEN] 'Our education system – public and private – is failing our children'

7 September 2022 3:24 PM

Even the most expensive schools, in South Africa and abroad, are not futureproofing children.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© pegleg01/123rf.com

SAA's plea to take over Comair routes reflects major changes in aviation

7 September 2022 9:19 AM

The aviation industry is undergoing great change due to pressures to adapt in a post COVID-19 world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Non-bank finance is key in ESG

7 September 2022 8:57 AM

While micro-finance has its detractors, it has the potential to be a critical part of the ESG investment landscape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pixabay.com

What SA's shrinking tax base means for the economy

7 September 2022 6:52 AM

The annual Tax Indaba was held on Monday, where many issues relating to tax were discussed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma at the state capture inquiry in Johannesburg on 17 November 2020. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News.

Zuma's private prosecution of journalist 'a clear abuse of power'- News24 editor

6 September 2022 9:51 PM

Former president Jacob Zuma is launching a private prosecution against state advocate Billy Downer and legal journo Karyn Maughan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Africa

Flag of Ethiopia. © Wasan Ritthawon/123rf.com

Is Ethiopia descending into civil war again?

7 September 2022 2:07 PM

A massacre in Oromia starkly indicates that Ethiopia is back at war with itself, reports The Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Non-bank finance is key in ESG

7 September 2022 8:57 AM

While micro-finance has its detractors, it has the potential to be a critical part of the ESG investment landscape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi at a media briefing on 25 October 2021. Picture: GCIS.

Home Affairs says this is the last time Zim visa applications will be extended

3 September 2022 11:02 AM

This means that Zimbabwean nationals have until the 30 June next year to apply.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Dan Magiore/123rf

SA's Aspen strikes 4-vaccine deal with Indian producer after COVID vax letdown

31 August 2022 7:44 PM

Aspen Pharmacare will manufacture four Aspen-branded vaccines for Africa under the agreement with the Serum Institute of India.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Limpopo Department of Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba. Picture: National Department of Health (South Africa)/Facebook.

Zim hospital offers to pay bill of migrant patient rebuked by Limpopo MEC

27 August 2022 11:06 AM

A video of Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba berating a Zimbabwean woman for seeking treatment in SA went viral this week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© maksymkapliuk/123rf.com

China forgives debt of 17 African countries

26 August 2022 2:06 PM

The country has previously faced harsh criticism for its lending practices that trap poor countries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay

Angolan elections: 'A matter of continuity or a complete change'

24 August 2022 2:32 PM

Former Portuguese colony Angola's elections for a new president and a new national executive got under way on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa alongside new US Ambassador to South Africa, Reuben E.Brigety II on 11 August 2022 . Picture: @USEmbassySA/Twitter.

New US ambassador to SA commits to Ubuntu diplomacy

24 August 2022 10:16 AM

Promoting education will be one of the key focus areas for the new US ambassador to South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

National flags of Namibia and South Africa @ sezerozger/123rf.com

Namibia says call to lift fresh produce import ban on SA is 'emotional'

23 August 2022 9:30 PM

Namibia and Botswana have blocked imports of some fresh produce from South Africa 'to protect their own internal economies'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© asphoto777/123rf.com

Oil-rich, youthful Angola votes in its tightest election ever on Wednesday

23 August 2022 3:26 PM

Angola’s youthful voters are threatening the MPLA’s half-a-century grip on power.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Baby snatched from trolley in a flash - while the mother is right there

Local

Suspect arrested over execution of 11-year-old boy and his alleged gangster dad

Local

'Now I can relax', says CT street vendor after scooping R86.9m Lotto win

Local

EWN Highlights

Purity baby powder recall: 'A batch-specific issue, but production suspended'

7 September 2022 7:53 PM

Meyiwa murder trial: State's first witness, sgt Thabo Mosia, concludes testimony

7 September 2022 5:40 PM

Children among 15 dead in Uganda landslide

7 September 2022 4:17 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA