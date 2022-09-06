Electoral Amendment Bill at public commentary stage
John Maytham spoke to research officer at the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) Dan Mofara about the progress of the Electoral Amendment Bill.
-
The amendments would allow independent candidates to run for the national and provincial elections.
-
The bill is now at the public participation stage.
The amendments to the act would allow independent persons to stand for provincial and national elections without affiliation to a political party.
While the bill was not ready by the 24-month deadline, an extension was granted, and the bill is now at the stage where the public can offer their comments until next Friday.
We are at a stage where the bill is advanced. The committee has issued a call for comments because the bill has changed quite drastically from the draft that was first introduced.Dan Mofara, research officer at the Casac
According to Mofara, the hope is that the completed bill will arrive on the desk of the president in November or early December at the latest.

Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_153608984_south-africa-election-ballot-box-and-voting-paper-3d-rendering.html?term=south%2Bafrica%2Belection&vti=mgj2fwd4moojiriica-1-92
