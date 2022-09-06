Streaming issues? Report here
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Today at 05:10
(ZOOM) SAA looks to take over Comair franchise routes
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Desmond Latham, COO frayintermedia- Aviation Expert.
Today at 05:50
PUTCO Strike
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Lindokuhle Xulu - Spokesperson at Putco Bus Services
Today at 06:20
Jo-Ann Strauss: Top-of-the-world yet down-to-earth
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jo-Ann Strauss
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday: Kam'Bati River Resort
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jaco Badenhorst | owner at OENA Escapes
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: Lebo-M in the flesh
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lebo M - at music producer and composer
Today at 07:20
Hello Craig Lucas!
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Craig Lucas
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Sandra Prinsloo - a national treasure
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sandra Prinsloo - Actress, Director, & Producer
Today at 08:21
INTERVIEW: Legend of stage and screen John Kani
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
John Kani - Writer And Actor at ...
Today at 08:40
Marc Lottering - pit stop in SA
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Marc Lottering - Stand-Up Comedian
Today at 09:20
Alleged Gangster killed with two innocent sons
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Allen Reebock
Today at 09:50
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:05
The History of Curry in South Africa
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ishay Govender
Today at 11:05
[ZOOM] Joel Kaplin: Why the private and public education system fails children [zoom]
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
joel kaplan
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Zuma's private prosecution of journalist 'a clear abuse of power'- News24 editor

6 September 2022 9:51 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Adriaan Basson
news24
Karyn Maughan
Billy Downer
Corruption trial

Former president Jacob Zuma is launching a private prosecution against state advocate Billy Downer and legal journo Karyn Maughan.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Adriaan Basson, Editor-in-chief of News24 about Jacob Zuma's court action.

- Former president Jacob Zuma is launching a private prosecution against state advocate Billy Downer and News24 journalist Karyn Maughan

- The details News24 published of Zuma's medical condition were attached to court papers lodged at the High Court in Pietermaritzburg, says editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson

FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma at the state capture inquiry in Johannesburg on 17 November 2020. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News.
FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma at the state capture inquiry in Johannesburg on 17 November 2020. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News.

Jacob Zuma has launched a private prosecution against state advocate Billy Downer and News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughan.

The court action concerns details published of Zuma's medical condition.

News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson points out that this information was attached to court papers lodged at the High Court in Pietermaritzburg last year.

According to Zuma's legal team, Downer leaked the information to Maughan and publication violated sections of the National Prosecuting Act.

The former president had opened a criminal case in this regard in 2021, but in April this year the NPA announced its decision not to prosecute.

Basson says he is upset not because he thinks News24 did anything wrong, rather that a former president can use these kinds of "intimidatory tactics" against a journalist, threatening them with criminal prosecution and imprisonment.

What is so ironic is that the letter from Zuma's doctor was actually also attached to Zuma's own papers that were filed in the Pietermaritzburg High Court. This happened during that period when Zuma was in prison but was apparently too ill to stay in Estcourt prison and had to be moved for emergency treatment in a Pretoria hospital.

Adriaan Basson, Editor-in-chief - News24

We published details from that letter on the morning after the court had opened and the papers were served on all the parties, so according to us and our legal team we've done nothing wrong.

Adriaan Basson, Editor-in-chief - News24

Basson says Zuma's action smacks of desperation.

It smacks of someone who's again trying through legal shenanigans to get his trial postponed, to probably not face his own corruption charges... think there's something deeply disturbing in a very powerful politician threatening a woman journalist with imprisonment and forcing her to face a criminal trial.

Adriaan Basson, Editor-in-chief - News24

A statement released by the Jacob Zuma Foundation says Downer and Maughan's conduct "constitutes a serious criminal offence which carries a maximum sentence of 15 years imprisonment".

To my knowledge a journalist has never been prosecuted for something they did in the call of duty. We think it is a clear abuse of power; I also heard the NPA today saying that it's an abuse of court processes.

Adriaan Basson, Editor-in-chief - News24

Another question of course, is how the financially strapped Zuma would fund the costly exercise if it does in fact get to court.

Scroll up to listen to Basson's analysis




